United States USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn will reportedly miss World Cup with foot injury Published Jun. 16, 2023 5:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

United States women's national team defender and team captain Becky Sauerbrunn has been ruled out of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup due to a foot injury she sustained while with the Portland Thorns, according to a report from The Athletic on Thursday.

There was hope that Sauerbrunn would make Vlatko Andonovski's 23-player roster after she made her return from injury earlier this month against OL Reign, but the 38-year-old wasn't active when the Thorns played the Orlando Pride on Sunday.

This will mark the USWNT's first World Cup without Sauerbrunn since 2007. Sauerbrunn was first named to the USWNT's World Cup roster in 2011, and she anchored the team's defense during its two championship runs in 2015 and 2019.

The USWNT nor Sauerbrunn have commented on her injury status.

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Becky Sauerbrunn United States FIFA Women's World Cup

share