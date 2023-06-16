United States
USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn will reportedly miss World Cup with foot injury
United States

USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn will reportedly miss World Cup with foot injury

Published Jun. 16, 2023 5:22 p.m. ET

United States women's national team defender and team captain Becky Sauerbrunn has been ruled out of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup due to a foot injury she sustained while with the Portland Thorns, according to a report from The Athletic on Thursday.

There was hope that Sauerbrunn would make Vlatko Andonovski's 23-player roster after she made her return from injury earlier this month against OL Reign, but the 38-year-old wasn't active when the Thorns played the Orlando Pride on Sunday.

This will mark the USWNT's first World Cup without Sauerbrunn since 2007. Sauerbrunn was first named to the USWNT's World Cup roster in 2011, and she anchored the team's defense during its two championship runs in 2015 and 2019.

The USWNT nor Sauerbrunn have commented on her injury status.

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Becky Sauerbrunn
United States
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Steelers LB Alex Highsmith: 'We can be the best defense in the NFL'

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith: 'We can be the best defense in the NFL'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes