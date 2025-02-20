United States USWNT beats Colombia 2-0 to open SheBelieves Cup Published Feb. 20, 2025 10:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

HOUSTON —The United States women's national team is off to a strong start. In its first match of 2025, the Americans opened the SheBelieves Cup with a 2-0 win over Colombia thanks to quality goals from Catarina Macario and Ally Sentnor.

Japan beat Australia 4-0 in the first match earlier Thursday evening.

With no major tournament until the 2027 World Cup, USWNT coach Emma Hayes has made it clear that at least the first half of this year will be focused on experimenting with new and young talent and broadening the player pool. She explained earlier this week that there's always risk involved when developing players and that "it won't look polished in its entirety." While the squad Hayes rolled out, including the substitutions made, was by no means a finished product, the group appeared strong, confident, technical and showed promise.

Tara McKeown made her senior team debut as a starting center back alongside Emily Sonnett, who was honored for reaching her 100th cap before the game. Gisele Thompson and Michelle Cooper also earned their respective first caps, while Sentnor and 17-year-old Lily Yohannes made their first starts.

Expect to see more rotation throughout this tournament, especially given that these players are all in different parts of their training. While European-based players are mid-season, American-based players have not played a game for a while, given the NWSL season does not begin until next month.

Here are takeaways from the match:

Play of the game

This banger of a goal from Sentnor. In the 60th minute, the young forward found a gap in the middle of the field and then fired off a shot from outside the box that Colombian goalkeeper Katherine Tapia had no chance of saving.

It was her first-ever USWNT goal in her first-ever USWNT start in just her third appearance for the senior team. Sentnor nearly scored a minute later, but that one went wide.

The 21-year-old has been building off a strong rookie NWSL season with the Utah Royals. She was the No. 1 overall pick in 2024 and was voted U.S. Soccer's Young Female Player of the Year and ended the year making her debut for the senior team at Wembley Stadium vs. England in front of 78,346 fans. Sentnor has been an impactful player in the U.S. youth system for years, and also captained the U-20 team to a third-place finish at the 2024 World Cup in Colombia.

Turning point

In the 34th minute, Yohannes collected the ball near midfield and found Yazmeen Ryan from deep. Ryan took a touch just inside the right corner of the 18-yard box, then slotted a quality cross to Macario, who was making a run near-post and one-touched the ball into the back of the net to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead. It was Macario's first goal for the national team in three years.

Macario's story has been an emotional journey as the Chelsea star has undergone a slew of injuries that have derailed her career. She made her valiant return to the USWNT last April after a long layoff due to multiple ACL injuries. She appeared to be fit and in form leading up to the Paris Olympics last summer, but then a knee irritation bumped her from the small 18-player roster at the last minute. It was heartbreaking for the team and for a player who has been working hard to solidify her place in the national team. Thursday marked just her 20th cap and ninth goal.

Since the Olympics, the 25-year-old forward has been working her way back with Chelsea and entering the SheBelieves Cup, has played in 13 matches for her club with five starts and has scored five goals with two assists. This was her first USWNT match in eight months.

The USWNT has struggled to score when the "Triple Espresso" front line of Mallory Swanson, Sophia Wilson and Trinity Rodman aren't on the field. Without the creativity of that trio in this camp, it was important for the Americans to capitalize in the final third and having a healthy Macario in the mix clearly makes a difference.

Key stat

More on Sentnor, who scored her first but definitely not last goal for the U.S. on Thursday night:

What's next for the USWNT?

The SheBelieves Cup is always a quick turnaround, given the teams play three matches in seven days. The USWNT will travel to Glendale, Ariz. to face Australia on Feb. 23 and then go to San Diego to play Japan on Feb. 26.

The winner of this tournament will be determined by total points (three for a win, one for a tie) with the first tiebreaker being overall goal difference, followed by most goals scored, then head-to-head.

The USWNT has won seven total SheBelieves Cup titles, including the last five in a row.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

