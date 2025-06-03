United States
USWNT beat Jamaica 4-0 to end perfect international window
United States

USWNT beat Jamaica 4-0 to end perfect international window

Published Jun. 3, 2025 11:03 p.m. ET

Ally Sentnor and Lynn Biyendolo each scored two goals and the United States beat Jamaica 4-0 on Tuesday night after the team honored longtime defender Becky Sauerbrunn.

Sentnor scored in the 19th minute, then formed a heart with her hands in celebration. She scored her second off a deflection 10 minutes later.

The 21-year-old 2024 U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year, who now has four international goals, credited her teammates.

"They're really easy to play with at moving the ball," Sentnor said. "I'm still trying to work to get better for them."

Biyendolo scored in the 60th minute, three minutes after coming into the game as a substitute. She added a second in the 88th minute off a cross from Avery Patterson. Biyendolo has 24 career goals.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce made her second consecutive in goal for the United States as coach Emma Hayes looks for a successor to longtime goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who retired last year. It was her third straight clean sheet.

Jamaica, which has never beaten the U.S, started two sets of sisters — Allyson and Chantelle Swaby, and Kalyssa and Amelia Van Zanten.

The U.S. was coming off a 3-0 victory over China on Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota. The national team was originally scheduled to play a pair of matches against China, but Chinese officials in April pulled out of the second game and Jamaica filled the spot.

Before the game, the United States honored Sauerbrunn, who retired from soccer late last year.

Becky Sauerbrunn is honored during her retirement ceremony prior to the United States playing Jamaica during an international friendly at Energizer Park on June 03, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

The St. Louis native, whose international career spanned 16 years, is a two-time Women's World Cup winner and an Olympic gold medalist. Fans, who received a bobblehead in her image, gave her a standing ovation and chanted her name in a pregame ceremony.

Sauerbrunn, who recently announced that she is expecting her first child with partner Zola Short, also served in her new role as a television commentator for the match.

The United States next plays a pair of matches against Ireland, the first on June 26 in Commerce City, Colorado, and the second on June 29 in Cincinnati. The U.S. will also play Canada on July 6 in Washington D.C.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

in this topic
