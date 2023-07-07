Gold Cup USMNT vs. Canada: Odds, time, TV, how to watch, pick - 2023 Gold Cup Updated Jul. 7, 2023 4:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States Men's National Team will take on neighbor Canada in a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal match at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday.

The USMNT leads the all-time series 19-11-11, but Canada is 1-1-1 in the past three matches.

The USMNT beat Canada 2-0 in the most recent match at the CONCACAF Nations League final June 18 in Las Vegas.

The match will be shown on FS1 and the FOX Sports App at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Let's take a look at the USMNT-Canada match from a gambling perspective, with odds from FOX Bet and an expert's pick from FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre.

United States vs. Canada (7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

United States: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

Canada: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Draw: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Over/Under Total Odds – 2.5

Over: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Under: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

*odds as of 7/7/2023

Jesús Ferreira scored the ultimate hat trick against Saint Kitts & Nevis USMNT's Jesús Ferreira scored a hat trick to secure their win against Saint Kitts & Nevis.

The USMNT-Canada winner will face the winner of Panama-Qatar in a semifinal on July 12 in San Diego.

The USMNT earned the top spot from Group A over Jamaica via tiebreaker. Jesús Ferreira leads the Gold Cup with six goals after back-to-back hat tricks.

Canada finished second in Group D behind Guatemala. Les Rouges is seeking its first men's soccer trophy since the 2000 Gold Cup.

Canada forward Lucas Cavallini is tied for third in shots with nine.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

These two met less than a month ago, with the USA controlling the game from start to finish in a 2-0 win. Canada will be without two of their best players who participated in that match, Alphonso Davies and Alistair Johnston. They'll also be without two other starters who are resting for the European season.

The US, which will field a B (or maybe even C) team in this one, is rolling under interim manager B.J. Callaghan, outscoring opponents 18-1 in the last five matches.

The US has a healthy collection of rising stars on this team, with Jesus Ferreira (tourney-leading six goals) controlling the attack and goalie Matt Turner performing at a high level. Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic has been a revelation, and teenage forward Cade Cowell has shown well.

Tough to envision the US losing this one, but it’s not quite a "pick your score" bloodbath like the last meeting.

This shapes up as a 1-0 or 2-0 USA win, but you could take a flier on over 2.5 goals -112 as this Canada team isn’t as formidable as the one the US beat last month.

PICK: USMNT (-138 moneyline) to win outright

PICK: Over 2.5 goals (-112)

