United States USMNT players react to Mauricio Pochettino's appointment: 'I've only heard good things' Published Sep. 11, 2024 1:08 a.m. ET

CINCINNATI — The U.S. men's national team squandered what would've been a game-winning goal by star forward Christian Pulisic on Tuesday by conceding an 89th minute equalizer to New Zealand and settling for a 1-1 tie.

As far as story lines go, though, finishing the September international without a victory in two home friendlies was a distant second. The news of the day dropped about 30 minutes before kickoff with the Kiwis, when Mauricio Pochettino was finally officially named the new coach of the USMNT.

Asked after the match about the 52-year-old former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur boss, goalkeeper Matt Turner summed up the magnitude of the hire succinctly.

"He's one of the biggest names in management in all of soccer," Turner said.

Pochettino's hiring has been expected for weeks now, but that shouldn't diminish just what a monumental coup landing him is for U.S. Soccer. And his arrival can't come soon enough for a listless U.S. team that followed up a historic group stage exit as Copa América hosts with a humiliating loss to Canada and American coach Jesse Marsch last weekend. The Americans were better on Tuesday.

With the 2026 World Cup — which will also be staged on home soil — less than two years away, though, they are still miles away from where they need to be. The hope is that Pochettino will make an immediate impact when he takes to the sideline for friendlies against Panama and at Mexico next month.

"Hopefully [he's] someone that's going to come in and really change the culture around here," Pulisic said after Tuesday's stalemate. "Something is missing. I can't exactly explain it to you. I wish I could."

Even before he coaches his first match, Pochettino's reputation proceeds him. The soccer world is small. Players talk to each other. Multiple outlets reported that the deal for him to take over the USMNT was close almost a month ago now, so there was plenty of time for anyone curious about what working with the new man is like to get the lowdown.

"Heard a lot of stories about him, about how he likes fitness a lot," said right back Marlon Fossey, who performed like a grizzled veteran in his international debut on Tuesday. What sort of stories? "Just how he's very hard on the players. He likes the fitness element. But also I've heard that he's a very good man-manager, very good from a player-to-player perspective."

Pulisic, who spent four seasons at Chelsea but left for AC Milan just before Pochettino landed at Stamford Bridge, had conversations about Pochettino with some of his former Blues teammates who "really enjoyed playing under him."

"I've only heard good things, and I'm not just saying that," Pulisic said.

That's not to say the new man won't be demanding, or that he won't be willing to shake up a roster that has looked far too comfortable since reaching the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. Turner laid out the challenge for the incumbents hoping to keep their lineup spots. Except for Pulisic and left back Antonee "Jedi" Robinson, nobody's job should be totally safe.

"Direction, making sure that guys bring that intensity and energy every time they step onto the field, and that nobody takes their opportunities for granted," the keeper said when asked what Pochettino will bring to the table. "Every game is an audition."

Playing for Crystal Palace, central defender Chris Richards faced Pochettino's Chelsea twice in the Premier League last season.

"Difficult guy to play against, so I'm happy that he's our coach," Richards quipped. "[He'll implement] a new style of play, or just a functioning style of play. I think that's something that we've kind of been trying to find our identity with for the last few years. And I think having stability will be good for us."

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports. A former staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports, he has covered U.S. men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

