USMNT transfer tracker: Brandon Vazquez reportedly signs with Monterrey

The January transfer window is in full swing and a handful of high-profile United States men's national team players have already signed on with new clubs.

Here is an updated list of USMNT players that have completed transfers during the January transfer window:

FW: Brandon Vazquez, FC Cincinnati to Monterrey

Brandon Vazquez is leaving Major League Soccer, but not for a club in Europe like many expected him to. Instead, Vazquez will join Liga MX side Monterrey, according to The Athletic. Vazquez, 25, scored 17 goals across all competitions with FC Cincinnati this past season. He leaves MLS having won the MLS Cup, the U.S. Open Cup and the Supporters' Shield.

GK: Zack Steffen, Manchester City to Colorado Rapids

The Colorado Rapids will sign Zack Steffen from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, according to The Athletic. Steffen, who spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Middlesbrough, joined Manchester City from Columbus Crew in 2019 and won the Premier League title twice as the club's backup goalkeeper.

Steffen's contract is for three years with an option for a fourth, and he will not take up one of the Rapids' Designated Player slots, per The Athletic.

FW: Djordje Mihailovic, AZ Alkmaar to Colorado Rapids

Djordje Mihailovic is returning to Major League Soccer after just one year at Eredivisie club AZ Alkmaar. The Rapids are paying AZ Alkmaar a record-fee worth more than $3 million for Mihailović, according to The Athletic. Mihailović recorded two goals and two assists in 36 appearances with AZ Alkmaar, a stark contrast from the 11 goals and six assists he had in his final season with CF Montréal.

Mihailović will be a Designated Player with the Rapids, per The Athletic.

CB: Miles Robinson, Atlanta United to FC Cincinnati

Miles Robinson is joining 2023 Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati, as first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by FOX Sports.

"Robinson, 26, had drawn interest from multiple European clubs, sources confirmed to FOX Sports, but ultimately chose to remain stateside; the imposing center back heads to the Queen City after seven seasons with Atlanta United," FOX Sports' Doug McIntyre reported Wednesday.

The club made the signing official on Wednesday.

CM: Johnny Cardoso, Internacional to Real Betis

Johnny Cardoso completed a transfer to Spanish La Liga club Real Betis from Internacional of the Brazilian Serie A in December. Real Betis paid a transfer fee of $6.3 million for Cardoso's services, according to a report from ESPN in November, and his contract will run through 2029.

This story will be updated through the January transfer window.

