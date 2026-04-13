USA's Sophia Wilson Returns After Nearly Two-Year Hiatus In Win Over Japan

Sophia Wilson, after giving birth to her daughter Gigi in September, returned to the United States Women's starting lineup for the first time since 2024.

Wilson, who earned her 59th cap and 41st start on the night, hadn’t shared the pitch with fellow "Triple Espresso" member Trinity Rodman in 17 months.

After a brief feeling-out period, though, the pair looked like they hadn’t missed a beat up top.

'More grounded, more present'

Wilson told reporters this week that she’s gone with a slicked-back low bun — easy and efficient, two very important traits when you’re a new mom.

Wilson, who gave birth to her daughter Gigi in September, has returned to action with the Portland Thorns this NWSL season and was called back into USA camp for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics for this window against Japan.

"I feel more grounded, more present, and I think that’s how I view the game as well," Wilson said ahead of her first match back with the national team.

"I realized that my career is going by, and while I’m still in my prime years, I want to enjoy it all. You can’t play soccer forever, unfortunately. So I think just being present, more than anything, is what I’m trying to take from being a mom."

While Wilson didn’t find the back of the net — a familiar sight for a striker with 24 USA goals — she was directly involved in several chances across her 67 minutes.

Whether it was her service to the far post, runs in behind Japan’s press, or her off-ball movement creating space for players like Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Heaps pushing higher, Wilson’s impact was clear.

In the postgame press conference, Emma Hayes made a point to highlight that effort.

"That’s the first time Soph’s had to play in a game at that level since the Olympic gold medal final, so I’m proud of her for that."

Wilson is the 18th mother to play for USA and after logging 70 minutes on Saturday night, she’s now within touching distance of another milestone.

If Wilson scores in one of the next two matches, she’ll become the ninth mother to score for the national team.

'It felt like it was the right game to play Soph '

Despite a lengthy absence, Hayes told media members that this felt like the right game to get Wilson back in the starting lineup.

"It felt like it was the right game to play Soph, and I knew she'd probably only play 60 minutes," she said.

Hayes added that the time is now to start getting some of these players back to playing together, especially as the window closes in on World Cup qualifying.

"We don't have a lot of windows left, so we need to get some of these players playing back together again," she said.

Almost two years in the making

Wilson’s most recent match for the USA women's squad was on Oct. 27, 2024, vs. Iceland, and her most recent goal was on Oct. 24, 2024, so it's been quite some time away from the national team.

"I'm proud of her to come into that, and it takes a bit of time to find that rhythm. And I think she gave it everything she could," Hayes said. "One of the things I said to her is she's got to build her way back to it, but I'm really pleased with her."

What comes next?

Hayes has said that Wilson's time will be managed, as this is still her first time back in camp since giving birth.

However, USA is playing Japan twice more, and it is likely she will continue to be worked in by the U.S. manager.