USA’s Pochettino Sharpened Harry Kane By Breaking His ‘Bad Habits’ At Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino has opened up about the transformative period at Tottenham Hotspur where he helped Harry Kane overcome "bad habits" to reach the pinnacle of world football.

The current United States Men's soccer and former Spurs boss revealed that a frank conversation regarding professionalism was necessary to propel the striker from a fringe player to an elite goalscorer.

From fourth choice to world-class

When Pochettino arrived at White Hart Lane in 2014, Kane was struggling to make an impact and sat behind several other strikers in the pecking order.

The Argentine manager identified that while the young forward possessed a determined mindset, his off-field discipline and training routines were preventing him from reaching his full potential.

By implementing a rigorous new training schedule and addressing lifestyle choices, the coaching staff helped facilitate Kane’s transition into becoming Tottenham’s all-time record goalscorer.

Fixing the flaws

Pochettino explained that Kane's rise was not immediate and required a significant shift in the player's daily approach to his craft.

The manager highlighted the importance of the striker's intelligence in accepting difficult feedback and making the necessary changes to his diet and physical preparation.

Reflecting on those early days during an appearance on the Stick to Football podcast, Pochettino said: "When Tim Sherwood left the club and we arrived, I think Harry Kane was the third or the fourth striker. When we started to work with Harry, we saw that his mindset was determined to be successful.

"It's true he didn’t have the best habits, but after we had a talk with him, he was very intelligent and was quick to change those habits (training, food etc). We feel proud, but it's him and the people that are next to him that made him successful."

A lasting love for North London

Beyond discussing Kane’s development, Pochettino expressed a deep emotional connection to the Premier League and his former club.

Now preparing to lead the United States at the 2026 World Cup, the coach suggested that his philosophy remains perfectly aligned with the culture of English football.

Discussing his affection for the Spurs project and the possibility of an eventual return to the division, he added: "One day, yes, because I really like England. I think my human profile and coach profile match very well with the Premier League and with the culture, the idea, the idiosyncrasy, and the philosophy.

"I really love Tottenham. It's one of the most important parts of my life as a coach and in my personal life too. I can talk from my experience in Tottenham - and what I can tell you for me it's one of the biggest clubs in the world. I think when we were competing there, we were competing with big people."

World Cup focus and German dominance

Pochettino is currently focused on the immense task of managing a host nation at this summer's World Cup, a tournament that could define his international coaching legacy.

Meanwhile, his former protégé, Kane, continues to thrive in Germany, having recently secured back-to-back Bundesliga titles with Bayern while maintaining a staggering scoring rate.

While a Premier League return for the manager remains a future ambition, both men are currently preoccupied with pursuing major honours on the global and European stages.