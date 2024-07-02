Copa América USA's performance at Copa América is a historic failure Updated Jul. 2, 2024 1:14 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United States will not advance to the knockout stage of Copa América after failing to get a result in its final group stage match against Uruguay on Monday at Arrowhead Stadium. The U.S. exits the tournament with a win and two losses.

Since the group stage was introduced in 1975, the United States is the first ever host nation to not advance to the Copa América knockout stage, but that's not the only way in which its run was a historic failure. Here are stats from FOX Sports Research on the Americans' disappointing tournament:

Entering Monday, the U.S. had not been eliminated from the group stage in 19 previous continental and global tournaments played at home.

The U.S. failed to advance after winning its opening group stage match of a tournament for the first time ever, after previously advancing all 23 times it won its first group stage match.

The U.S. is now 2-3-4 (W-L-D) all-time vs. Uruguay, and has been outscored 10-7 in those matches. It entered today on a four-match unbeaten streak against Uruguay.

The United States' only previous major-tournament meeting was Uruguay's most recent win in the series: 1-0 in the 1993 Copa América group stage. Alexi Lalas and Cobi Jones both went 90 in that game.

Entering Monday, the U.S. had never lost in either Kansas City — Kansas or Missouri — going 10-0-2 (W-L-D)

The U.S. had a pass completion percentage of 75.4% in three group stage matches, which is ranked 14th out of 16 teams at the tournament. It also had a pass completion percentage of 75.5% in the attacking third, which was the third-worst percentage.

The U.S. ended the group stage with 14 shots on goal but only three goals, which ranks eighth among all teams.

Gregg Berhalter is now 0-5-5 (W-L-D) vs. top-15 teams (other than Mexico). The highest-ranked non-Mexico team the U.S. has beaten under Berhalter is Iran (20th) at the World Cup.

Gregg Berhalter is now 2-6-7 (W-L-D) vs. top-25 teams (excluding Mexico). Post-World Cup, he's 0-2-1 (W-L-D) vs. top 25 teams (excluding Mexico).

*Stats accurate as of July 1

