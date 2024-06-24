Copa América Copa América Golden Boot odds: Messi falls, Christian Pulisic on the rise Published Jun. 24, 2024 3:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In Argentina's 2-0 opening match win against Canada, Lionel Messi had two high-quality goal chances.

He wasn't able to put either in the back of the net however, which shifted his odds to win the Copa América Golden Boot from +300 to +500.

His teammates, Julián Álvarez (+400) and Lautaro Martínez (+700) were able to pick up the slack, as both scored.

As far as the USMNT goes, Christian Pulisic scored a brilliant goal in USA's 2-0 win against Bolivia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulisic got USA off to a fast start, scoring a finesse shot from just inside the top of the box in only the third minute of the game.

His odds of winning the Golden Boot have jumped up to +1400.

Let's check out the latest as of June 24 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to win Copa América Golden Boot

Darwin Núñez, Uruguay: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Julián Álvarez, Argentina: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Vinicius Junior, Brazil: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Lionel Messi, Argentina: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Lautaro Martínez, Argentina: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Rodrygo, Brazil: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Gabriel Martinelli, Brazil: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Christian Pulisic, USA: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Endrick, Brazil: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Raphinha, Brazil: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

USA coach Gregg Berhalter was impressed with his team's start to the tournament.

"We talked about progressing our performance, improving our performance throughout the tournament, so I think it was a good starting point," Berhalter said in his postgame press conference after the USA's win.

Christian Pulisic scores United States' first goal of 2024 Copa América

Who are you backing to win the Golden Boot at the 2024 Copa América? Follow FOX Sports for the latest soccer news.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share