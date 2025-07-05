Gold Cup USA vs. Mexico: Everything You Need to Know, How to Watch the Gold Cup final Updated Jul. 5, 2025 1:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The most historic rivalry in Concacaf will be renewed on Sunday when the United States and Mexico go head-to-head in the Gold Cup final at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The U.S. is in its record 13th Gold Cup final, while Mexico is here for the 12th time, reaching four straight Gold Cup finals for the first time in team history. As the reigning Gold Cup and Nations League champions, Mexico seeks its record-extending 10th Gold Cup title and to be the first repeat Gold Cup winners since it did it in 2009 and 2011.

Here's everything you need to know about the two sides ahead of Sunday's final:

How to watch United States vs. Mexico

Coverage of the Gold Cup final between the U.S. and Mexico will begin Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on FOX on the FOX Sports app.

How the U.S. got here

The United States defeated Guatemala 2-0 in the semifinals off the back of two goals from Diego Luna, the first Gold Cup semifinal brace for any nation since Christian Pulisic did so for the U.S. in 2019, a 3-1 win over Jamaica.

The U.S. is playing in its 13th Gold Cup final, the most in the competition’s history. It has won the Gold Cup seven times, second most behind Mexico (nine).

The United States return to the Gold Cup final, last competing in it in 2021 after it was eliminated in the 2023 semifinals. The United States has never missed consecutive Gold Cup finals. The U.S. had reached the final three straight times prior to 2023.

The U.S. is unbeaten in six straight competitive meetings vs. Mexico (5W-1D-0L), the longest U.S. streak in series history. During the streak, the five wins were all in the U.S., and the draw was a World Cup qualifier at Azteca in 2022. Mexico’s last competitive win over the U.S. was the 2019 Gold Cup final.

Diego Luna and Malik Tillman have likely done the most among Americans to improve its standing on the depth chart. After Luna’s two goals vs Guatemala, he and Tillman share the team lead with three goals apiece at this tournament. Tillman is the only U.S. attacker to play all 450 minutes so far, and he leads the U.S. in tackles (19), interceptions (eight) and recoveries (30). Luna has played 330 minutes and still ranks second on the team with 165 attacking-half touches, third with nine shots and joint-third with six open-play chances created.

Chris Richards looks to become the center back of the future for the U.S., now with 30 caps at 25 years old. Richards scored the winner for the U.S. against Saudi Arabia in the group and has played 447 minutes of a possible 450 this Gold Cup. ○ Richards helped Crystal Palace lift their first major trophy, winning the 2024/25 FA Cup. He played every minute of the FA Cup campaign.

Patrick Agyemang has scored twice this Gold Cup, including the winner against Haiti. He leads the team with 17 shots in five games.

How Mexico got here

In the semifinals, the U.S. and Mexico each beat a Central American foe by one goal, but Mexico was more dominant than the United States. El Tri won 1-0 and limited Honduras to six shots worth 0.1 expected goals. The U.S. won 2-1 and were outshot 20-12 by Guatemala, though the U.S. had better chances on the whole, totaling 1.8 xG to Guatemala’s 1.3.

Mexico has won the Gold Cup a record nine times and look to defend its Gold Cup title after beating Panama 1-0 in the 2023 final on an 88th-minute Santiago Giménez goal. Mexico looks to be the first repeat champion since it last did so in 2009 and 2011. Defending champions have retained its title on four occasions, with Mexico doing so three times.

Since conceding twice to Dominican Republic in the opener, Mexico have four straight shutouts, allowing a total of 18 shots and 0.7 expected goals in those four games. Mexico has allowed a tournament-low six shots per game and the lowest-quality shots in the tournament at 0.05 xG/shot, less than half the tournament average.

Raúl Jiménez is one of Mexico’s most experienced players with 118 appearances for the national team and 42 goals, including the winner against Honduras in the semifinals. Jiménez leads Mexico with 11 shots registered through five games.

Gilberto Mora made his Mexico debut at 16 years of age against Saudi Arabia in this Gold Cup. He assisted against Honduras, becoming the youngest Mexican national team player to provide an assist (16 years and 261 days old).

Alexis Vega has 44 appearances for Mexico, scoring seven times, including the opener against Saudi Arabia. Through five games, Vega leads Mexico with 11 chances created.

Edson Álvarez captains Mexico, now in his 12th major international competition and fifth Gold Cup. He’s the only outfield player to play all 450 minutes for El Tri this Gold Cup. Álvarez is a two-time Gold Cup champion with Mexico (2023, 2019).

César Montes made his return after missing the matchup against Saudi Arabia due to yellow card accumulation. Montes’ three goals this Gold Cup are the second-most in the competition, and the joint most of any player still playing in the competition.

