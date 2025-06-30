Gold Cup A Study In Winning: Matt Freese's Harvard Days Helped The U.S. Take A Big Step Published Jun. 30, 2025 1:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Freese went into Sunday’s penalty shootout against Costa Rica fully understanding the stakes.

If the U.S. goalkeeper wanted to give his team a chance to win the match and advance to Wednesday’s Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala, he knew he’d have to outperform legendary Ticos backstop Keylor Navas, a three-time UEFA Champions League winner and perhaps the most decorated player in Concacaf history.

"He's one of the best in the history of the world and to share that pitch with him was very special," Freese said after making three saves in the tiebreaker to help the Americans advance following a 2-2 draw. "But yeah, in the moment, I'm not really thinking about that."

What the Harvard-educated Freese was thinking about, somewhere in the recesses of his mind, was a lengthy research project he did while in college. The subject? Penalty kicks.

"To be able to rely on that type of thing and deal with a lot of statistics, read the game and read their hips and things like that, is massive," Freese said.

Gold Cup Match Recap: USMNT vs. Costa Rica, Matt Freese Comes Up Clutch in Penalties

It ended up being massive for Mauricio Pochettino’s team, too. After Freese made an error that cost his side a goal in the group stage finale against Haiti, it would’ve been easy for the U.S. coach to sit him in favor of the far more experienced Matt Turner, the longtime No. 1 and 2022 World Cup starter.

But Turner barely played for English club Crystal Palace last season, and the coach wanted to give another keeper a chance this summer. So Pochettino stuck with the in-form New York City FC custodian, the man who’s been in goal all tournament. He was rewarded when it mattered most.

"Any keeper can make a mistake; the most important [thing] is to make a decision and translate the confidence and trust," Pochettino said.

That trust has extended across his roster at this Gold Cup. With USMNT headliner Christian Pulisic and several other regulars missing for various reasons, others have been forced to step up.

Left-back Max Arfsten conceded a 12th minute penalty kick to Costa Rica, but made up for it later with his first career international goal. Malik Tillman, the Americans' best player this summer, missed a first-half penalty but assisted on Arfsten’s strike, then buried his shootout attempt past Navas with venom. "Obviously I was angry and wanted to score," Tillman said of his second attempt from 12 yards.

Youngsters Alex Freeman and Damion Downs also buried their spot-kicks, with Downs potting the winner following Freese’s third and final penalty stop.

"If they don't have this type of experience, how can they improve?" Pochettino asked rhetorically. "It's impossible."

USMNT advances to Semifinals of Gold Cup with win in PKs over Costa Rica

During Sunday’s hard-fought and sometimes ill-tempered encounter, you could almost see this green U.S. squad growing up in real time. Now they’re two wins away from a title.

"Chemistry is building each day and each game is getting better on our part," said Diego Luna, who scored his first career international goal to cancel out the Ticos’ opener. "But I still think we have a lot to improve."

True as that might be, the U.S. took a big step forward on Sunday. They didn’t put their heads down after that worst-case-scenario of a start. Same thing when the visitors equalized with 20 minutes left to play. They didn’t flinch when Navas saved substitute John Tolkin’s penalty try that would’ve won the game for the U.S. a kick earlier. That resilience and determination will come in handy next summer, when the U.S. co-hosts the World Cup. And it wasn’t just the players on the field who contributed on Sunday.

Matt Freese has continued to shine in goal for the U.S. at the Gold Cup. (Photo by Jeremy Olson/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

"I am so happy with the players on the bench that didn't have the possibility to play," Pochettino said. "They were the first supporters, the first fans, the first people helping their teammates to achieve and to earn what we earned .

"A big part of why we’re in the semifinals," he added, "is because of the behavior of and the help from the players from the bench."

But the biggest contributor on a memorable night for the U.S. was Freese, who has rocketed up Pochettino’s depth chart this month.

"After the first save, I went over to the corner, and I kept repeating to myself, I want another," he said. "It means a lot that he's put that faith in me. And he told me, it's a learning experience for me, but also an opportunity for me to show what I have.

"I’m super, super grateful that I was able to help my team win today."

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

