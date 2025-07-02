Gold Cup USA vs. Mexico: Why Christian Pulisic And Other Stars Aren't At The Gold Cup Updated Jul. 3, 2025 8:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United States men's national team will face their historic rivals Mexico in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final on Sunday, and they'll do it without some of their biggest and brightest stars.

Unlike Mexico, who came into this tournament at near-full-strength, the U.S. is missing several key players, including "Captain America" himself, Christian Pulisic. But why will the U.S. be so shorthanded for the final?

Here's a breakdown of why some of the biggest names in the U.S. player pool aren't at the Gold Cup:

Rest for Pulisic

Christian Pulisic isn't with the U.S. after deciding to sit out of the Gold Cup following two grueling seasons in Europe with AC Milan. The 26-year-old attacker told CBS Sports that he offered to play the two friendlies versus Turkiye and Switzerland before the tournament started, but coach Mauricio Pochettino turned him down.

"That’s the coach’s decision," Pulisic said. "I fully respect that. I didn't understand it, but it is what it is."

Mauricio Pochettino is without notable players such as Christian Pulisic at the Gold Cup. (Photo by Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

ADVERTISEMENT

During a pregame press conference earlier in the tournament, FOX Sports' Doug McIntyre asked Pochettino about Pulisic’s comments, and the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur manager didn’t hold back.

"Players don’t need to understand," Pochettino said. "Players need to listen and to stick with our plan. They cannot dictate the plan.

"He explained why he only wanted to be involved in two games and not the Gold Cup, and I respect that," added Pochettino. "I understand him. But I do need that he understands our decision.

"When I signed my contract with the [U.S. Soccer] Federation, I am the head coach. I am not a mannequin."

Club World Cup commitments

Weston McKennie is one of a handful of U.S. players at the Club World Cup. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

While the best international squads in Concacaf are competing in the Gold Cup, the top clubs in the world are playing in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, including Borussia Dortmund, where Gio Reyna is under contract, and Juventus, where Weston McKennie and Tim Weah both play.

McKennie appeared in all four of Juventus' Club World Cup matches before they were eliminated by Real Madrid in the Round of 16. Weah also featured for Juventus during the tournament, but only for a single half. He's been linked with a move away from Juventus, but recently turned down a move to Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

Reyna has been the most sparsely-used American at the Club World Cup, playing just 12 minutes in the entire tournament. Dortmund will play Real Madrid in the semifinals on Saturday.

The injured crew

The United States' starting fullbacks at the 2022 FIFA World Cup were both left off of the Gold Cup roster due to injuries.

Sergiño Dest, who last appeared for the U.S. in March 2024 due to a torn ACL, was dropped from Pochettino's Gold Cup roster so that he could continue his recovery in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven. He was replaced by Holstein Kiel's John Tolkin on the U.S. roster.

Antonee "Jedi" Robinson had an outstanding season in the Premier League with Fulham, but had it cut short after undergoing minor surgery to his right knee. He's expected to be available for the start of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, which kicks off on August 15.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share