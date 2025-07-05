Gold Cup USA vs. Mexico Combined XI: Building The Best Lineup Ahead of the Gold Cup Final Updated Jul. 5, 2025 11:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The stars of the United States and Mexico have put together a string of memorable performances in the Concacaf Gold Cup that have led to the two historic rivals meeting in Sunday's final in Houston (coverage begins at 6 p.m. PT on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

But before the U.S. and Mexico go head-to-head for the eighth time in the tournament's history with the trophy on the line, FOX Sports put together a combined lineup of the rivals' best players. Here are the results:

Luis Malagon, Mexico

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Club América

Age: 28

Matt Freese’s penalty shootout heroics against Costa Rica notwithstanding, Malagón has been a steadier keeper. After giving up two goals in the Gold Cup opener against the Dominican Republic, Malagón has been locked in and hasn't conceded since. His experience in a high-stakes final – whether in Liga MX or leading El Tri at the Nations League final in March – gives him the edge.

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Julian Araujo, Mexico

Position: Right back

Club: Bournemouth

Age: 23

The one-time USMNT player has grown into this role for Mexico, especially at this tournament. Mexico coach Javier Aguirre has favored him over veteran Jorge Sanchez, but expect Araujo to get a big test in trying to neutralize the USMNT attack led by the likes of Diego Luna and Malik Tillman.

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Chris Richards, United States

Position: Center back

Club: Crystal Palace

Age: 25

Richards has played all but four minutes at this Gold Cup, and is quickly sealing his spot for next year's World Cup. He scored the game-winner against Saudi Arabia and saved the U.S. with a key defensive play in that game. His tough attitude and willingness to back up his teammates in testy moments also sets him apart.

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Cesar Montes, Mexico

Position: Center back

Club: Lokomotiv Moscow

Age: 28

If the World Cup were to start today, Montes would start for Mexico alongside fellow formidable defender Johan Vasquez. On a team with some top attacking talent, interestingly it's Montes who leads El Tri in goals (3) at this Gold Cup. The USMNT will need to keep an eye on him when defending corner kicks as he is a threat on headers.

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Max Arfsten, United States

Position: Left back

Club: Columbus Crew

Age: 24

The absence of Antonee "Jedi" Robinson at this Gold Cup was seen as a huge concern for U.S. fans. Arfsten has done well to briefly alleviate that. He redeemed himself against Costa Rica (booked for giving up an early penalty in the first half) to actually win Man of the Match honors for his goal and assist in the wild quarterfinal win. He leads the tournament with three assists.

(Photo by Tim Warner/USSF/Getty Images)

Edson Alvarez, Mexico

Position: Defensive midfielder

Club: West Ham United

Age: 27

Frankly a toss-up between him and Tyler Adams. Both are versatile in the midfield and eager to defend, but let's go with Alvarez as he's been slightly better on offense at this tournament. Watching both captains orchestrate Sunday's final and keeping their teammates cool under pressure will be key.

(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Diego Luna, United States

Position: Attacking midfielder

Club: Real Salt Lake

Age: 21

The breakout star for the U.S. in this tournament, the "Moon Man" has three goals and two assists in five appearances. Only Panama's Ismael Diaz, the tournament's leading goalscorer, has more goal contributions than Luna (5).

(Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gilberto Mora, Mexico

Position: Attacking midfielder

Club: Club Tijuana

Age: 16

In the age of Lamine Yamal, Mexico has its own teenage sensation in Mora. The 16-year-old attacking midfielder became the youngest player to ever debut in a match for El Tri in the quarterfinal against Saudi Arabia, and set up Raul Jimenez's match-winning goal in the semifinal vs. Honduras.

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Malik Tillman, United States

Position: Attacking midfielder

Club: PSV Eindhoven

Age: 23

The United States' co-leader in goals scored has also been their most consistent player throughout the tournament. Tillman scored three in the group stage and assisted in both the semifinals and quarterfinals. He's also tied with Luna for a team-high five goal contributions.

(Photo by Doug Zimmerman/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Raúl Jiménez, Mexico

Position: Striker

Club: Fulham

Age: 34

The ultra-reliable Jiménez has been just that for Mexico in the Gold Cup, most recently scoring the match-winning goal against Honoduras in the semifinal. He has two goals and 11 shoats registered in five appearances this tournament.

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Alexis Vega, Mexico

Position: Forward

Club: Toluca

Age: 27

Through five games, Vega leads Mexico with 11 chances created. He had an assist in the group stage vs. Suriname and a goal vs. Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals. In total, he has seven goals in 44 appearances for Mexico.

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

