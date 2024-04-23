United States
US women's soccer to play Olympic send-off match in Washington in July
United States

US women's soccer to play Olympic send-off match in Washington in July

Published Apr. 23, 2024 2:06 p.m. ET

The U.S. women's soccer team will play a send-off match against Costa Rica in the nation's capitol before departing for the Olympics.

The match announced Tuesday is set for July 16 at Audi Field in Washington. It will be the fourth friendly under new coach Emma Hayes as the team prepares for France. Hayes was named coach of the team late last year, but is finishing out the season with Chelsea before taking over.

Hayes is set to join the team for a match against South Korea on June 1 in Commerce City, Colorado, before a rematch on June 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The team will also play Mexico at Red Bull Stadium in New Jersey on July 13.

Hayes is expected to announce her 18-player Olympic roster before the match against Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States has been playing under interim coach Twila Kilgore since Vlatko Andonovski parted ways with the team following a disappointing finish at last summer's Women's World Cup.

The United States opens the Olympics with a match against Zambia in Nice on July 25.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes