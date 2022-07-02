United States
U.S. men’s soccer reach 1st Olympics since 2008 with U-20 win U.S. men’s soccer reach 1st Olympics since 2008 with U-20 win
United States

U.S. men’s soccer reach 1st Olympics since 2008 with U-20 win

just in

The United States qualified for its first Olympic men’s soccer tournament since 2008 when the Americans beat Honduras 3-0 at San Pedro Sula on Friday night in the semifinals of the Under-20 championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Paxten Aaronson of the Philadelphia Union, an 18-year-old brother of Leeds midfielder Brenden Aaronson, scored in the third minute.

Alejandro Alvarado, who made four appearances last season for Portugal’s Vizela, added a goal in the 23rd, and Quinn Sullivan, Aaronson’s Philadelphia teammate, scored in the 43rd as the U.S. earned a berth in the 16-nation field at the 2024 Olympic tournament in France.

Olympic men’s soccer is limited to players under 23, with each nation allowed three wild cards over the limit. After the U.S. failed in three straight qualifying cycles as many clubs refused to make top players available, CONCACAF altered qualifying from under-23 teams and included it as part of its under-20 championship.

The U.S. was eliminated from 2012 Olympic qualifying when Sean Johnson allowed Jaime Alas’ goal to go in off his hands in second-half stoppage time, giving El Salvador a 3-3 draw in the Americans’ group stage finale.

The Americans lost a 2016 Olympics qualification game to El Salvador 2-0, then were beaten 3-2 by Colombia in a two-leg playoff for another berth.

The U.S. lost to Honduras 2-1 in last year’s Olympic qualification game as goalkeeper David Ochoa gifted a goal when he chipped a ball off an opponent and into his own net.

The Dominican Republic also clinched a berth, defeating Guatemala 4-2 on penalty kicks following a 2-2 draw.

CONCACAF’s four quarterfinal winners also qualified for the 24-nation field at next year’s Under-20 World Cup, to be played from May 20 to June 11 in Indonesia.

Reporting by Associated Press

Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
United States United States
share
World Cup 2022: United States men's national team stock watch
FIFA Men's World Cup

World Cup 2022: United States men's national team stock watch

November 20, 2021
World Cup 2022: Assessing the field for Qatar one year out
FIFA Men's World Cup

World Cup 2022: Assessing the field for Qatar one year out

November 18, 2021
World Cup 2022: What Canada’s win means for USMNT’s World Cup hopes
WCQ - CONCACAF

World Cup 2022: What Canada’s win means for USMNT’s World Cup hopes

November 17, 2021
USMNT polished, confident in earning World Cup qualifying win over Mexico
WCQ - CONCACAF

USMNT polished, confident in earning World Cup qualifying win over Mexico

November 13, 2021
U.S. Men's National Team preparing for critical match on road to World Cup qualifying
WCQ - CONCACAF

U.S. Men's National Team preparing for critical match on road to World Cup qualifying

November 11, 2021
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes