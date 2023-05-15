Uruguay
Uruguay confirms Marcelo Bielsa as new coach through 2026 World Cup
Updated May. 15, 2023 9:57 p.m. ET

Marcelo Bielsa was confirmed as the new Uruguay coach on Monday to the end of the 2026 World Cup.

The Uruguayan Football Association celebrated the arrival of 67-year-old Bielsa with a video and a series of memes mimicking the Argentine's renown as a great tactitian.

"Our public demands gameplay and emotions. The time has arrived," the association said on Twitter.

Bielsa’s first matches are likely in June, when Uruguay is scheduled to play friendlies against Nicaragua and Cuba. South American World Cup qualifying will begin in September.

Bielsa coached Argentina from 1998-2004. His team was eliminated at the group stage of the 2002 World Cup and won the gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He left the job for personal reasons.

Bielsa also coached Chile from 2007-11.

He's also had spells at Españyol, Athletic Bilbao, Marseille and Lille. He has been out of a job since February 2022 when he was fired by English Premier League club Leeds United, which replaced him with American manager Jesse Marsch.

Marsch himself was sacked after just over 11 months in early February. The Wisconsin native is now a presumptive favorite to become the next head coach of a United States men's national team that will co-host the 2026 World Cup.

Uruguay went out of the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

