UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: Futures lines and best bet to win it all

42 mins ago

The third UEFA Nations League competition is set to begin Wednesday, and every match will be broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

There will be 55 men's national teams in pursuit of the trophy. Who ya got?

The championship and third-place matches are set for June 18, 2023. Let's dive into the futures odds and the best bet from our soccer expert.

Here are the betting favorites to win it all at the UEFA Nations League (odds via FOX Bet):

France +333 (bet $10 to win $43.30)
Spain +600 (bet $10 to win $70)
Belgium +600 (bet $10 to win $70)
England +700 (bet $10 to win $80)
Italy +800 (bet $10 to win $90)
Germany +900 (bet $10 to win $100)
Portugal +900 (bet $10 to win $100)
Netherlands +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)
Denmark +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)
Switzerland +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)
Croatia +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)
Poland +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)
Austria +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)
Czech Republic +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)
Wales +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)
Hungary +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Portugal won the inaugural Nations League in 2018-19, beating Netherlands 1-0 in the final.

France claimed the title in the 2020-21 competition, beating Spain 2-1 in the final.

As for your best futures bet, FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre likes Italy, nicknamed Azzurri (the Blues), to win it all.

"Sure, Italy’s in a killer group with fellow four-time World Cup winner Germany, last summer’s European Championship runner-up Italy plus Hungary," McIntyre said. "But I like them in this tournament for several reasons. First, they have an excellent team despite not qualifying for the World Cup; Italy won the Euros less than a year ago.

"And while other traditional powerhouses will be using these games in part as tuneups for the 2022 World Cup this fall in Qatar, Italy has both the advantage of relatively low expectations back home and the luxury of fielding a team made up of proven veterans and hungry youngsters who represent the Azzurri’s next generation of stars."

PICK: Italy (+800 at FOX bet, bet $10 to win $90) to win UEFA Nations League

