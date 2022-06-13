UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: How to Bet Germany vs. Italy, pick 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but they can make a strong statement in UEFA Nations League play if they post a win against fellow soccer superpower Germany.

The League A Group 3 match kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday and can be seen on FOX and FS1.

According to FOX Sports Research, Italy and Germany have met 36 times, with Italy earning 15 victories and 12 draws. The most recent match was on June 4, and ended with a 1-1 draw.

Italy have not beaten Germany since a 2-1 victory in the semifinals of the 2012 UEFA European Championship.

Will the Azzurri get a win over Germany in their second contest in 10 days, or should bettors back Die Mannschaft in this highly-anticipated rematch?

Here's how to bet the Germany-Italy — moneyline, draw, over/under total odds and a best bet from our expert (with all odds via FOX Bet).

At FOX Bet, Germany has the sixth-best odds to win the World Cup at +1100, and star midfielder Kai Havertz has the 12th-best odds to take home the Golden Boot in Qatar at +3300.

While Die Mannschaft prep for international play in Qatar as they compete in the UEFA Nations League tournament, Italy won't be making an appearance in November.

Italy had hopes of winning its fifth World Cup Trophy in 2022, but North Macedonia defeated them in an incredible, qualifying-round upset that will keep them out of the event for the second-consecutive tournament — a first for the country. UEFA Nations League play will give the Azzurri a chance to develop their young talent as they try to climb back to elite soccer form.

Let's take a look at the betting odds for the big rematch.

Germany vs. Italy 2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday on FOX and FS1 (odds via FOX Bet)*

Germany: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)

Italy: +333 (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Draw: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

Notable prop bets

Timo Werner to score first: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Italy to score in both halves and both teams to score in the match: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Kai Havertz to score before 09:59: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Gianluca Scamacc a and Serge Gnabry both to score: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

*odds as of 6/13/2022

What does FOX Sports soccer expert Doug McIntyre say about Saturday's match? Let's jump into his best bet.

"Of course Italy (+333) has their work cut out for them away to Germany," McIntyre noted. "But while they’re unlikely to win outright in Monchengladbach against the favored (-154) hosts, getting a tie (+235) on the road is still a realistic proposition."

"The historically stingy Azzurri have shored up their defense considerably recently, conceding just twice in their last three games. They are also coming into this match on the heels of a morale-boosting scoreless draw in England.

"Meantime, Germany hasn’t scored more than one goal in any of their last four games, including a 1-1 stalemate with Italy on June 4. Look for another in the rematch."

PICK: Draw +235 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

So are you betting on either Germany or Italy to win outright, or are you wagering that the two squads will draw again in this rematch? Head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

