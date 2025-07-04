UEFA Champions League
Barcelona, Chelsea Fined For Financial Monitoring Rules Breaches
UEFA Champions League

Barcelona, Chelsea Fined For Financial Monitoring Rules Breaches

Updated Jul. 4, 2025 12:39 p.m. ET

Chelsea was fined 20 million euros ($23.6 million) for breaking financial monitoring rules and Barcelona was ordered to pay 15 million euros ($17.7 million) by UEFA on Friday.

Both clubs must pay tens of millions of more euros (dollars) in future seasons if they miss financial targets set by UEFA.

Chelsea had been under investigation for the 76.5 million pounds ($104.4 million) sale of two hotels between subsidiaries of Chelsea’s holding company, Blueco 22 Ltd. Chelsea has been owned since 2022 by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Chelsea’s fine matches the record 20 million euros ($23.6 million) sanction imposed in 2014 on Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain by UEFA. Those were the first round of penalties in the system then called Financial Fair Play.

In other investigations settled on Friday, UEFA fined financially troubled French club Lyon 12.5 million euros ($14.7 million) with future fines conditional on meeting targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club owned by American businessman John Textor is fighting an appeal case next week against being demoted from Ligue 1 amid its financial turmoil, and could yet be excluded by UEFA from the Europa League next season.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?

Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes