CONCACAF Nations League U.S. home leg of CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal to be in St. Louis Published Sep. 23, 2024 11:54 a.m. ET

The United States will play its home leg of a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in St. Louis on Nov. 18, the Americans’ first competitive match under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The game, announced Monday, will be at CityPark, which opened for Major League Soccer’s 2023 season. The first game of the two-leg series will be Nov. 14 or 15. The opponent will be determined by group-stage matches in October.

The U.S. has won the first three editions of the tournament, in 2021, ’23 and ’24.

Pochettino was hired to replace Gregg Berhalter, who was fired following the Americans' first-round elimination at the Copa América. Pochettino's first matches are friendlies against Panama on Oct. 12 in Austin, Texas and Mexico on Oct. 15 in Guadalajara.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

