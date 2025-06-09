Gold Cup Tyler Adams will miss USMNT's final pre-Gold Cup match with foot injury Published Jun. 9, 2025 3:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tyler Adams will not play in the U.S. men’s national team friendly against Switzerland on Tuesday, manager Mauricio Pochettino said Monday afternoon. Adams suffered a minor foot injury and did not participate in the few minutes of training on Monday before the session was ultimately postponed due to weather.

"I think it’s not a big issue, hope it’s not a big issue," Pochettino told reporters. "I think we can manage. I think he’ll rest a few days and then see if he can be ready for the Gold Cup. That’s why he’s not going to be involved tomorrow [in the final tournament tune-up match vs. Switzerland]."

Adams came off the bench in the second half of the Americans’ 2-1 loss to Turkiye on Saturday. Despite the defeat, Adams, who wore the captain’s armband throughout the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, was optimistic and upbeat after the match.

"Are you kidding me? So many positives to take away from that game," Adams told reporters. "It’s one of the first times that we’ve gone down and we’ve created so many clear chances afterwards. Now, it’s just about putting the ball in the back of the net."

Pochettino said he’s not concerned about other players needing to miss Tuesday’s match. He said the players who went 90 minutes vs. Turkiye – including Matt Freese, Chris Richards, Alex Freeman, Luca de la Torre and Malik Tillman – will be evaluated, as well as those who may have come into camp with other issues, like Walker Zimmerman who recently recovered from a concussion.

"We are always talking with the medical staff and trying to help everyone be in good condition for the Gold Cup," Pochettino said. "Tomorrow is an opportunity to keep progressing and playing. Good to have another tough opponent like Switzerland that is going to be tough in a similar way to Turkiye."

Pochettino also addressed the squad’s goalkeeper situation. Freese, who plays for New York City FC, made his USMNT debut on Saturday, starting over veteran Matt Turner. Pochettino had previously said the goalkeeper competition is open and gave Freese a chance.

"I am so happy with him because I think he managed really well," Pochettino said of Freese. "He was very, very good. Things he needs to improve? Of course. But he needs to play and needs games with the national team. I think he of course needs to improve, like all the players, but I’m so happy with his debut. He’s a great guy and he has amazing potential.

"It’s a good competition for us to discover that he can cope with the pressure to play for the national team."

The USMNT opens Gold Cup competition on Sunday, June 15 against Trinidad and Tobago in San Jose, Calif.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

