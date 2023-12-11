UEFA Champions League Turkish soccer club president storms pitch, punches FIFA referee in face Updated Dec. 11, 2023 6:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Faruk Koca, the president of Turkish Super Lig club Ankaragucu, sprinted onto the field and punched a referee in the face on Monday.

Moments after the final whistle blew in Ankaragucu's 1-1 draw against Rizespor, Koca ran directly towards official Halil Umut Meler and knocked him to the ground with a punch, resulting in a brief fracas. Players and spectators surrounded Meler for his protection while Koca was escorted away. Video footage later showed Meler's left eye bruised and swelling.

Law enforcement was also involved in helping get Meler back to the referee dressing room, accoring to Reuters. Meler was also reportedly kicked by Ankaragucu fans in the incident.

Reuters also reported that Turkey's football federation held an emergency meeting Monday night to address the situation.

Turkey's minister of the interior Ali Yerlikaya condemned the attack and supported Meler in a post on social media Monday. He later posted that Koca was being treated in the hospital for an unspecified reason under the supervision of Turkish security forces and would face a criminal charge upon his release from the hospital. Yerlikaya said two others were also charged for their actions at the end of Monday's game.

Meler has been a FIFA referee for several years and even officiated a UEFA Champions League game between Italian side Lazio and Scottish side Celtic in November. Ironically, Lazio and Celtic have a history of provocative conduct from their fanbases as well, including racist and sectarian banners reportedly flown by Lazio supporters targeting Celtic fans during the November match.

