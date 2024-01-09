Tottenham Tottenham signs Germany forward Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig Published Jan. 9, 2024 5:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tottenham signed Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig on Tuesday, giving the Germany forward another shot at the Premier League after his inconsistent stint with Chelsea.

The 27-year-old Werner joins Spurs on a six-month deal that includes an option to make the transfer permanent this summer.

In the short term, Werner would plug a gap left by the departure of captain Son Heung-min to the Asian Cup with South Korea potentially until mid-February.

The move could also boost Werner's resumé ahead of the European Championship this summer in Germany.

Werner played for Chelsea from 2020-22 and helped the London club win the Champions League, but it was still an underwhelming stint in English soccer for the German.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

