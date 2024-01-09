Tottenham signs Germany forward Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig
Tottenham signed Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig on Tuesday, giving the Germany forward another shot at the Premier League after his inconsistent stint with Chelsea.
The 27-year-old Werner joins Spurs on a six-month deal that includes an option to make the transfer permanent this summer.
In the short term, Werner would plug a gap left by the departure of captain Son Heung-min to the Asian Cup with South Korea potentially until mid-February.
The move could also boost Werner's resumé ahead of the European Championship this summer in Germany.
Werner played for Chelsea from 2020-22 and helped the London club win the Champions League, but it was still an underwhelming stint in English soccer for the German.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
