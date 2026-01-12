Toronto FC Submit $18 Million Bid for Norwich, USA Striker Josh Sargent

Toronto FC have reportedly submitted an $18 million bid for United States men's national team striker Josh Sargent, but Norwich manager Philippe Clement has insisted the forward is not for sale amid growing MLS interest. Sargent missed the Canaries' FA Cup match this weekend after informing the club he was focused on a potential transfer, with Clement saying there would be consequences.

According to multiple reports, negotiations remain ongoing, and no agreement has been reached, but Toronto are optimistic about completing the deal despite resistance from the English Championship side.

Norwich head coach Philippe Clement publicly addressed the situation after his team’s 5–1 FA Cup victory over Walsall, revealing that Sargent made himself unavailable for the match due to transfer-related concerns rather than injury.

"He sent me a message to say that he was not available today because of transfer things that are in his head," Clement said. "That is obviously not something we want and it will have consequences. We need to speak about that this week inside the club."

Fabrizio Romano and ESPN reported the news of Toronto's bid. Toronto FC declined to comment when contacted by GOAL.

Clement was firm in his stance, reiterating that the club has no intention of selling the 25-year-old during the current window.

"The club has been really clear," Clement said. "Josh and his agent know the situation. He will not leave in this transfer window."

Sargent remains a key piece for Norwich, registering eight goals and three assists across 24 appearances this season. Since arriving from Werder Bremen in 2021, he has played 157 matches for the Canaries, scoring 56 goals and adding 15 assists across all competitions.

Beyond the club tension, the timing of the potential move carries added weight. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, Sargent is competing for a spot under U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Despite strong numbers at the club level, he struggled to match his production with the Americans and has made just two appearances for the national team.

He has not played in MLS before, as he started his career with German side Werder Bremen.

Whether the move materializes or not, the situation has already introduced uncertainty into a pivotal year for one of the U.S.’s most established forwards.