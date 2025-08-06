MLS Top MLS Transfer Fees: Where Son Lands and Why Messi, Beckham Don't Make List Updated Aug. 6, 2025 9:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. These global icons would make any shortlist of the greatest MLS signings – but don't look for them on the highest transfer fee list.

That list is now topped by Son Heung-min. The South Korean superstar joined LAFC from Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday for a reported fee of $26 million, which would break the MLS record.

Interestingly, the biggest international names in MLS history such as Messi and Beckham signed on free transfers – although their annual salaries were among the league's highest (Messi currently makes $20 million a season).

So let's look at this in two lists: The top five highest MLS transfer fees, and the five most impactful international stars in the league's history.

1. Son Heung-min: Tottenham Hotspur to LAFC (2025)



Reported fee: $26 million

Son leaves the Premier League as a legend, helping Spurs win the 2024-25 Europa League to break a 17-year-old trophy drought in North London. Son had 173 goals and registered 101 assists in 454 appearances for the club in all competitions. He'll lead South Korea into the 2026 World Cup, making him a star attraction both on and off the field.

2. Emmanuel Latte Lath: Middlesbrough to Atlanta United (2025)

Reported fee: $22 million



Not the most recognizable name for the No. 2 spot on this list, but Latte Lath was a steady contributor in the second-tier English Championship (29 goals in 67 appearances) before joining Atlanta. The Ivory Coast star has 6 goals in 20 appearances for Atlanta, who aren't shy about spending big bucks on talent.

Before Son Heung-min's deal to LAFC, it was Emmanuel Latte Lath who had the highest transfer fee for an incoming player to MLS. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox - Leagues Cup/MLS via Getty Images)

3. Kévin Denkey: Cercle Brugge to FC Cincinnati (2024)



Reported fee: $16.2 million

The striker from Togo has shined in his first season in Cincinnati, scoring 12 goals in 20 appearances. Denkey has been a key playmaker for a team that is expected to be among the top MLS Cup contenders. Of note is Denkey's teammate, Evander, who was at the center of the largest intra-league transfer fee ($13.3 million to Portland) in 2025.

4. Thiago Almada: Velez Sarfsfeld to Atlanta United (2022)

Reported fee: $16 million

A pair of Argentine players who had short stints in Atlanta round out the top-five on the list, even if they had slightly different post-MLS trajectories. Almada became the first and only player to win the World Cup as an MLS player. In 2024, he headed to Brazilian club Botafogo (the second-highest outbound MLS transfer at $24 million) and then his long-desired move to Europe by going to French club Lyon. Earlier this summer, he signed with Atletico Madrid. Not a bad club track.

Thiago Almada, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, was once an Atlanta United player. (Photo by Matias Baglietto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

5. Gonzalo "Pity" Martinez (2019): River Plate to Atlanta United (2019)

Reported fee: $14 million

Martinez was expected to be a surefire superstar after starring for Buenos Aires powerhouse Buenos Aires. He won the Copa Libertadores in 2018 and was named South America's best player that year. However, he never really caught on in Atlanta and headed to Saudi side Al-Nassr in 2020.

Top Five Most Impactful MLS Signings

So let's now look at the more recognizable names who starred in MLS. All of these legends were Designated Players, meaning that their salaries were outside of the league-mandated salary cap structure. The DP rule was implemented when Beckham joined in 2007 as a way for clubs to be able to compete for incoming stars.

1. Lionel Messi: Inter Miami (2023-present)

Arguably the greatest player of our era, Messi arrived in Miami one year after winning the World Cup. He could have retired after lifting the trophy to Qatar but instead took one more challenge in MLS and joined the team co-owned by Beckham. His impact has been immediate (58 goals in 70 appearances) with two pieces of silverware to his name. Miami remains a heavy favorite to win the MLS Cup this season thanks to their all-everything captain. If Beckham paved the way of global icons coming to MLS, then its Messi who has improbably taken it to another level.

2. David Beckham: LA Galaxy (2007-2012)

By the time Beckham announced his shocking decision to leave Real Madrid to play in the MLS, his celebrity had overshadowed his accomplishments on the pitch. But make no mistake: Beckham was more than just a global ambassador for the sport. During his time in Europe, he won the Premier League six times, most famously in 1999, when Manchester United completed the treble. That same year, he was runner-up for the Ballon d'Or.

Beckham won back-to-back MLS Cup crowns (2011-2012) before finishing his club career at PSG. His contract with MLS included a clause to purchase a future franchise, which he did for $25 million. By 2020, Inter Miami was up and running and three years later Messi came on board – connecting the two icons that will likely rule the top of the list for years to come.

David Beckham hugs Lionel Messi after Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup in 2023. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy (2018-19)

When Ibrahimovic signed with the LA Galaxy in 2018, he took a full-page advertisement in the Los Angeles Times that said, "Dear Los Angeles, you're welcome." And his confidence, while brash, was warranted, as he had won at least one major trophy in the five top-flight European leagues he played in prior to joining MLS, including the La Liga title with Messi and Barcelona in 2009.

Ibrahimovic is arguably the most unique player on this list because, despite 36 years old when he came to MLS, he continued to have a successful career in Europe after spending two seasons stateside, and his resume at the club level is excellent. If anything, it's testament to Messi's greatness that Zlatan is not considered the most talented player to ever play in MLS.

You're welcome, MLS. Zlatan Ibrahimovic took the league by storm during his tenure with the Galaxy. (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)

4. Thierry Henry: New York Red Bulls (2010-2014)

If Beckham was the first big domino to drop in European superstars raising the profile of MLS, Henry was the second and arguably biggest in terms of stature. The French striker was part of Arsenal's Invincibles, which won the Premier League in 2004 without losing a game. He also played at Barcelona alongside Messi, winning the European treble in 2009 before arriving to New Jersey in 2010. With France, he won the World Cup (1998) and the Euros (2000) — and you have one of the most impactful MLS additions of all time.

After a legendary career in Europe, France's Thierry Henry became one of the marquee players in MLS. (Photo by Andy Marlin/Getty Images)

5. David Villa: NYCFC (2015-18)

David Villa's crowning achievement was winning the World Cup with Spain in 2010, but he also had a decorated club career in the following years, winning two La Liga titles and a Champions League alongside Messi at Barcelona, and capping off his European career with one last La Liga title at Atletico Madrid in 2014. Villa joined NYCFC as part of a star-laden lineup in 2015 that include England great Frank Lampard and Italy legend Andrea Pirlo. David Villa had the most success of that Big 3, being named an All-Star for his four seasons at NYCFC and earning MLS MVP honors in 2016.

