FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 38: Kingsley Coman 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Kingsley Coman

Country: France

Rank: 38

Rank in 2018: N/A

Position: Forward

Age: 26

France don't always play a wide formation with wingers, but when they do, you can almost guarantee that Kingsley Coman will be in the starting eleven. The FC Bayern Munich star's blistering pace and ability to play the ball into the box make him an invaluable part of Les Bleus' attack.

"Coman missed out on France’s World Cup campaign in 2018, when they lifted the trophy, due to injury," Holden said. "Now part of a really stacked squad with a lot of competition for places, you can guarantee Coman will be hungry and ready to leave his mark on this year’s edition."

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more