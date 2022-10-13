FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 38: Kingsley Coman
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 38: Kingsley Coman

1 hour ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Kingsley Coman

Country: France
Rank: 38
Rank in 2018: N/A
Position: Forward
Age: 26

France don't always play a wide formation with wingers, but when they do, you can almost guarantee that Kingsley Coman will be in the starting eleven. The FC Bayern Munich star's blistering pace and ability to play the ball into the box make him an invaluable part of Les Bleus' attack.

"Coman missed out on France’s World Cup campaign in 2018, when they lifted the trophy, due to injury," Holden said. "Now part of a really stacked squad with a lot of competition for places, you can guarantee Coman will be hungry and ready to leave his mark on this year’s edition."

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Uruguay win the first World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Uruguay win the first World Cup

1 hour ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Fabio Grosso bends it vs. Germany
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Fabio Grosso bends it vs. Germany

1 day ago
USMNT Stock Watch: Gio Renya, Antonee Robinson return from injury
United States

USMNT Stock Watch: Gio Renya, Antonee Robinson return from injury

2 days ago
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 40: Memphis Depay
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 40: Memphis Depay

2 days ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: David Beckham sees red vs. Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: David Beckham sees red vs. Argentina

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes