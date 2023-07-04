FIFA Women's World Cup Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Sophia Smith Updated Jul. 4, 2023 3:55 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner .

Name: Sophia Smith

Rank: 17

Country: United States

Club: Portland Thorns FC

Position: Forward

Age: 22

The wildly talented American youngster is up next on the countdown. Although she has yet to prove herself on the international stage in a global competition, this could be Smith's breakout moment that propels her to a top-10 position in the world's best.

As one of the most dynamic front-runners in the game, she can play across the line any role. Her guile and pace twists defenders up with relative ease and land her in multiple goal-scoring opportunities each and every game.

Smith's goal-scoring ability will play a huge role for the USA without Mallory Swanson in the fold due to injury. With the United States gunning for the first-ever three-peat in World Cup history — men's or women's — Smith will have a lot of press on her shoulders to be the difference maker.

