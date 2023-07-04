Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Sophia Smith
Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.
Name: Sophia Smith
Rank: 17
Country: United States
Club: Portland Thorns FC
Position: Forward
Age: 22
The wildly talented American youngster is up next on the countdown. Although she has yet to prove herself on the international stage in a global competition, this could be Smith's breakout moment that propels her to a top-10 position in the world's best.
As one of the most dynamic front-runners in the game, she can play across the line any role. Her guile and pace twists defenders up with relative ease and land her in multiple goal-scoring opportunities each and every game.
Smith's goal-scoring ability will play a huge role for the USA without Mallory Swanson in the fold due to injury. With the United States gunning for the first-ever three-peat in World Cup history — men's or women's — Smith will have a lot of press on her shoulders to be the difference maker.
United States' Sophia Smith: No. 17 | Aly Wagner's Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
-
Women's World Cup 2023 kit tracker: Photos of every jersey we've seen
Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Alex Morgan
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
-
South Africa Women's World Cup team sits out game in pay dispute as 13-year-old player called in
How USWNT's Trinity Rodman models her game after her NBA father's
EA Sports FIFA predicts USWNT will lift 2023 Women's World Cup trophy
-
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
Women's World Cup 2023: Records, players and teams by the numbers
Women's World Cup 2023 odds: USA favored to win it all Down Under
-
Women's World Cup 2023 kit tracker: Photos of every jersey we've seen
Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Alex Morgan
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
-
South Africa Women's World Cup team sits out game in pay dispute as 13-year-old player called in
How USWNT's Trinity Rodman models her game after her NBA father's
EA Sports FIFA predicts USWNT will lift 2023 Women's World Cup trophy
-
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
Women's World Cup 2023: Records, players and teams by the numbers
Women's World Cup 2023 odds: USA favored to win it all Down Under