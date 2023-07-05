FIFA Women's World Cup Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Lindsey Horan Published Jul. 5, 2023 10:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner .

Name: Lindsey Horan

Rank: 15

Country: United States

Club: Olympique Lyon

Position: Midfielder

Age: 29

The box-to-box midfielder has lifted trophies everywhere she has played for club and country. She has the range and technique to open up the field with her passing and the soccer IQ to execute upon what the game is asking.

If you sleep on her movement out of the midfield, she will deliver a knockout punch with her finishing ability in the air or her final pass. The balance and work rate she provides in midfield will be key to the USWNT's success regardless of who lines up at the 6.

Technically, she is a force, and with over 100 caps to her name, Horan brings a level of experience that will help this USWNT squad in Australia and New Zealand.

