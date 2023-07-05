Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Lindsey Horan
Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.
Name: Lindsey Horan
Rank: 15
Country: United States
Club: Olympique Lyon
Position: Midfielder
Age: 29
The box-to-box midfielder has lifted trophies everywhere she has played for club and country. She has the range and technique to open up the field with her passing and the soccer IQ to execute upon what the game is asking.
If you sleep on her movement out of the midfield, she will deliver a knockout punch with her finishing ability in the air or her final pass. The balance and work rate she provides in midfield will be key to the USWNT's success regardless of who lines up at the 6.
Technically, she is a force, and with over 100 caps to her name, Horan brings a level of experience that will help this USWNT squad in Australia and New Zealand.
USWNT's secret to sustained success? A mentorship circle that keeps paying it forward
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Ada Hegerberg seeks to emulate Lionel Messi and win World Cup with Norway
2023 Women's World Cup: Complete player rosters for all 32 teams
How USWNT's Trinity Rodman models her game after her NBA father's
Aly Wagner's Top 25 players at 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
USWNT player-by-player guide: Get to know all 23 players going to World Cup
Women's World Cup 2023 kit tracker: Photos of every jersey we've seen
Women's World Cup 2023 odds: USA favored to win it all Down Under
