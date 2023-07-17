FIFA Women's World Cup Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Keira Walsh Published Jul. 17, 2023 3:11 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner .

Name: Keira Walsh

Rank: 5

Country: England

Club: FC Barcelona

Position: Midfielder

Age: 26

The Barcelona store is the picture of composure. In chaos, she is calm, and it allows her passing ability, tactical intelligence, defensive decisions and work rate to shine through — she is the player that makes the Three Lionesses roar.

Walsh pulls the strings for England and highlights their explosive attacking personalities, giving them time and space to make their imprint on the game. The Euro 2022 champions have high hopes coming into Australia and New Zealand, and Walsh's ability is a big reason why.

ADVERTISEMENT

England's Keira Walsh: No. 5 | Aly Wagner's Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

share