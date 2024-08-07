MLS
USMNT defender Tim Ream leaves Fulham after 9 years for MLS's Charlotte FC
USMNT defender Tim Ream leaves Fulham after 9 years for MLS's Charlotte FC

Published Aug. 7, 2024 12:17 p.m. ET

United States defender Tim Ream is leaving Fulham after nine years with the English club to join Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer.

Fulham announced the departure of Ream on Wednesday, with the London team describing the 36-year-old center back as a "legend" and an "outstanding servant."

"I wish I could thank everyone individually for the part they played in shaping me as player, but more as a person," said Ream, who made 312 appearances for the club. "For all of that, I am beyond grateful."

Ream, who has been a stalwart veteran for the U.S. men's national team and recently started every game for the side at the 2024 Copa América, lost his place as a regular for Fulham last season.

Ream's departure to Charlotte marks a return to his home country at club level. He began his senior club career with the MLS's New York Red Bulls in 2010. Fulham said Ream requested to leave.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

