'The king has left us': Mbappe, Neymar, more react to Pelé's death

On the heels of one of the most memorable World Cups in history, the global soccer community was drawn together again on Thursday upon news that Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has died at the age of 82.

Pelé won three World Cups in his playing days and is considered by many to be the greatest and most influential soccer player ever, forging bonds with future generations of soccer stars — such as current France star Kylian Mbappé and current Brazil captain Neymar.

Several players and soccer legends, including Mbappé, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, joined the soccer community in mourning Pelé's death on social media Thursday.

Other stars paid tribute as well, including Brazil players Casemiro, Richarlison and Marcelo, LAFC striker and longtime Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, and England star (and Casemiro's Manchester United teammate) Marcus Rashford.

‘The world is mourning’

Pelé's fellow Brazil legend Ronaldo offered a detailed tribute of his own on Twitter.

The message from Pelé's daughter

Pregame tributes in England, France

Former President Obama: ‘He understood the power of sports to bring people together’

Tim Weah mourns ‘Papa Pelé’

United States forward Tim Weah scored the first USMNT goal of the 2022 World Cup and later received congratulations on Instagram from Pelé himself. Weah took to Instagram Thursday to mourn Pelé.

Reunited with Diego Maradona

Pelé had a long rivalry that turned into a friendship with Argentina soccer star Diego Maradona, who died in 2020. After Maradona's death, Pelé said he hoped to play with his friend "in the sky" one day.

Pelé's final Instagram post before his death congratulated Messi and the current Argentina team for winning the 2022 World Cup, saying "Certainly, Diego is smiling now."

‘When we spoke of the greatest, there was only one'

Longtime soccer commentators Derek Rae and Ian Darke were among many of the FOX Sports 2022 FIFA World Cup crew to share their remembrance of Pelé.

Pelé made it ‘the beautiful game’

