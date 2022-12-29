Brazil
'The king has left us': Mbappe, Neymar, more react to Pelé's death
Brazil

'The king has left us': Mbappe, Neymar, more react to Pelé's death

11 mins ago

On the heels of one of the most memorable World Cups in history, the global soccer community was drawn together again on Thursday upon news that Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has died at the age of 82

Pelé won three World Cups in his playing days and is considered by many to be the greatest and most influential soccer player ever, forging bonds with future generations of soccer stars — such as current France star Kylian Mbappé and current Brazil captain Neymar

Several players and soccer legends, including Mbappé, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, joined the soccer community in mourning Pelé's death on social media Thursday.

Other stars paid tribute as well, including Brazil players Casemiro, Richarlison and Marcelo, LAFC striker and longtime Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, and England star (and Casemiro's Manchester United teammate) Marcus Rashford.

‘The world is mourning’

Pelé's fellow Brazil legend Ronaldo offered a detailed tribute of his own on Twitter.

The message from Pelé's daughter

Pregame tributes in England, France

Former President Obama: ‘He understood the power of sports to bring people together’

Tim Weah mourns ‘Papa Pelé’

United States forward Tim Weah scored the first USMNT goal of the 2022 World Cup and later received congratulations on Instagram from Pelé himself. Weah took to Instagram Thursday to mourn Pelé.

Reunited with Diego Maradona

Pelé had a long rivalry that turned into a friendship with Argentina soccer star Diego Maradona, who died in 2020. After Maradona's death, Pelé said he hoped to play with his friend "in the sky" one day.

Pelé's final Instagram post before his death congratulated Messi and the current Argentina team for winning the 2022 World Cup, saying "Certainly, Diego is smiling now."

‘When we spoke of the greatest, there was only one'

Longtime soccer commentators Derek Rae and Ian Darke were among many of the FOX Sports 2022 FIFA World Cup crew to share their remembrance of Pelé.

Pelé made it ‘the beautiful game’

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from Brazil Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Brazilian soccer icon Pelé dies at 82
FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazilian soccer icon Pelé dies at 82

2 hours ago
Argentina gives EA Sports FIFA fourth straight correct World Cup winner prediction
FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina gives EA Sports FIFA fourth straight correct World Cup winner prediction

2 days ago
World Cup 2026 odds: France opens as betting favorite, lines for USMNT
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2026 odds: France opens as betting favorite, lines for USMNT

December 21
Argentina not FIFA No. 1 despite World Cup win; Brazil stays on top
FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina not FIFA No. 1 despite World Cup win; Brazil stays on top

December 19
Brazil coach Tite resigns after World Cup loss to Croatia
FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil coach Tite resigns after World Cup loss to Croatia

December 9
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes