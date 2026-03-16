Trouble In Milan? Star Strikers Leao And Pulisic Reportedly Have Heated Confrontation

Tempers are boiling over at AC Milan following a chaotic trip to the capital, with Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic at the center of a brewing storm.

While TV cameras caught Leao's animated outbursts directed at the USMNT star during the match, the friction reportedly followed them down the tunnel. Reports suggest the tension exploded behind closed doors, with Leao continuing his tirade in a "livelier than usual" dressing room showdown as the star duo demanded answers from one another.

Tensions escalated at the Stadio Olimpico.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the drama didn't end with the players leaving the pitch as the heated confrontation continued inside the dressing room. Coach Massimiliano Allegri had to intervene personally to maintain order and prevent the tension between his two star strikers from escalating further.

Analysis of the on-pitch disputes

The root of the frustration stems from specific moments in the second half where Leao twice made darting runs behind Lazio defender Adam Marusic. In both instances, Pulisic had possession and the opportunity to thread a vertical pass that would have sent Leao through on goal. While the passes were difficult, they were certainly within the reach of a player of Pulisic's calibre. Leao’s body language made his feelings clear, effectively screaming "I was open, pass it to me" through his gestures.

This wasn't an isolated incident of petulance from the number 10, who had previously displayed similar irritation toward Strahinja Pavlovic in the first half after the defender took a shot rather than crossing to the unmarked Portugal international.

Allegri's management of the stars

While Allegri played the role of diplomat in the dressing room on Sunday night, he now faces a delicate two-month period of man-management. Publicly, the coach has tried to downplay the rift while acknowledging the missed opportunities on the field.

Allegri addressed the tactical side of the partnership when questioned on the matter, stating: "When you lose games, with hindsight you find many things. I believe that Pulisic is growing in terms of condition, while Leao had 2-3 solutions in which he would have found himself in front of the goalkeeper."



Statistically silent partnership

The numbers behind the Pulisic-Leao partnership make for worrying reading for Rossoneri fans. Despite their status as the club's primary threats, the pair have rarely started together in the league this season. In the matches where they have featured as a duo - including the first derby of the season and recent outings against Parma, Inter and Lazio - the output has been underwhelming. They have combined for just two goals in those starts: one for Pulisic in the derby and one for Leao against Genoa.