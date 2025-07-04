LaLiga Spain's Nico Williams Stays at Athletic Bilbao Despite Barcelona Interest Updated Jul. 4, 2025 1:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spain winger Nico Williams agreed to long-term deal on Friday that will keep him at Athletic Bilbao through 2035.

Barcelona was reportedly keen on trying to sign the 22-year-old Williams. He has been one of the top rising talents since he excelled in helping Spain win the UEFA Euro 2024.

Instead, Athletic said Williams will sign a new deal that gives him an eight-year extension. His current contract was through 2027.

Williams has 31 goals and created many more in his 167 games over five seasons for Athletic thanks to his speed and dribbling skills.

He scored Spain’s opening goal in its 2-1 win over England in the final of Euro 2024, earning him the player of the match mention.

Nico and his older brother Iñaki are fan favorites for Athletic, which fields players only from Spain's northern Basque Country region and neighboring territories.

Athletic will play in the Champions League next season after finishing La Liga in fourth place.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!





share