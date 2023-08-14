FIFA Women's World Cup Spain vs. Sweden, Australia vs. England predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Aug. 14, 2023 9:57 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 Women's World Cup is in the semifinals stage, which means it's crunch time, where it's win or go home — and remember, you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so my tournament best bets record currently sits at 32-20, +$793. This is based on my wager amounts, with each being to win $100. But remember, you can always bet any amount you are comfortable with.

We've had a nice run throughout the tournament so far, so hopefully, we can keep it going.

Let's dive into the two big games with my best bets.

Spain vs. Sweden, 4. a.m. ET Tuesday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

Sweden or draw (-130)

Sweden continues to get very little respect in the betting market, and I really don’t know why.

All it has done so far is:

– Win all three of its group stage games, outscoring opponents 9-1.

– Eliminate the No. 1 ranked team in the world in the round of 16.

– Beat Japan, who had been the most impressive team in the tournament, in the quarterfinals. Yes, the same Japan team that throttled Spain 4-0 in the group stage.

Many times in sports, it is mentioned how a team needs to have some scar tissue and suffer a loss to help build it up for eventual success. Well, the Swedes have been through that, and this experienced bunch may not have another chance to capture that elusive trophy.

Maybe it will play out that Spain is just too talented and handles the Swedes, but the efficiency with how Sweden operates on set pieces, its ability to counterattack and having arguably the best goalkeeper in the tourney in Zećira Mušović should give it an excellent chance to get this at least to extra time and potentially advance to the final.

PICK: Sweden or draw (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Australia vs. England, 6 a.m. ET Wednesday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

England to advance and Under 3.5 total goals (-110)

England is still standing after surviving penalties vs. Nigeria and beating Colombia from behind without Lauren James.

The Lionesses will again be without James, but England has shown a great deal of resilience and the European champions' depth is apparent.

Speaking of resilience, the Matildas are here after getting essentially nothing from Sam Kerr so far. But I am concerned about their ability to generate a lot of offense here while we’ve seen an occasional breakdown on the back line.

This feels like another 1-0/ extra-timish type of game.

PICK: England to advance and Under 3.5 total goals (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Parlay: Spain team total Under 1.5 goals, Australia team total Under 1.5 goals (-108)

I expect both games to be low scoring. And if you don’t want to go Under 3.5 goals in the Spain-Sweden match, which puts this parlay over -200, I think either Spain (or Sweden) Under 1.5 goals also works here to get this under that -200 number.

PICK: Spain team total Under 1.5 goals, Australia team total Under 1.5 goals (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

