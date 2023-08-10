FIFA Women's World Cup Spain-Netherlands, Japan-Sweden predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Aug. 10, 2023 7:52 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 Women's World Cup is in the quarterfinals stage, which means it's crunch time, where it's win or go home — and remember, you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so my tournament best bets record currently sits at 31-20, +$693. This is based on my wager amounts, with each being to win $100. But remember, you can always bet any amount you are comfortable with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into the fun with a multi-game parlay I'm making for the quarterfinal stage.

Spain vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

Japan vs. Sweden, 3:30. a.m. ET Friday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

England vs. Colombia, 6:30 a.m. ET Saturday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

Three-leg parlay: Netherlands team total Under 1.5 goals, Japan/Sweden Under 3.5 combined goals, England to advance (-139)

Here is a parlay that will hopefully give you some fun action over the next few days. Let's jump into my reasoning behind my pick on each game.

In the first game, I'm not sure the Netherlands can score twice for a couple of reasons. First, the team will be without Daniëlle van de Donk, who accumulated yellow cards. But more importantly, it scored only once versus Portugal and the U.S., and its second goal versus South Africa was a howler.

The second game should be a fun one to watch. From a betting perspective, most are focused on the offense in Japan-Sweden, but I'm taking the opposite approach. Both sides have conceded only once in the tourney, and Sweden may have the best keeper remaining in the tournament, Zećira Mušović. I anticipate this being a tight, low-scoring affair.

The third leg of my parlay features almost a Davis vs. Goliath scenario. You have England, which is currently favored to win it all going up against a long-shot Colombia team. After a very real scare versus Nigeria, I do like England to find its way past Colombia, even without the suspended Lauren James. I liken this to the first-round near upset in the NCAA Tournament, and then in the next game, the favorite comes out and plays very well. The last game was a wake-up call for England, so look for them to be much sharper this time around.

PICK: Netherlands team total Under 1.5 goals, Japan/Sweden Under 3.5 combined goals, England to advance (bet $10 to win $17.19 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share