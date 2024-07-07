UEFA Euro Southgate's 'streetwise' England finally copying most successful nations Published Jul. 7, 2024 2:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

DÜSSELDORF, Germany — Style points and star power were the factors England's public expected its national team to use in building a Euro 2024 campaign.

Street smarts and scrappy steeliness is how it has actually turned out, and head coach Gareth Southgate is more than fine with that.

Leading into Wednesday's semifinal against the Netherlands in Dortmund (3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), Southgate said that for all the world-class players he has — led by Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka — it's something less tangible that will have been the key if England gets over the line and wins the trophy.

"We (didn't used to be) savvy," Southgate said in the wake of his team's quarterfinal win via penalty shootout against Switzerland, referencing historical "heroic failures" where the Three Lions fell just short.

"We weren't tournament-wise. This group [is] different. They keep possession for longer periods. We haven't always got it right, but, in general, we have shown the resilience that the teams that win tournaments have had for years and years.

"Italy, France, Spain — it's not all pure football. It's other attributes that they've had. We are showing a little bit more of that streetwise nature."

Make no mistake, this is an England team that has a gnarled edge. Real Madrid's Bellingham might be the leading contender for the Ballon d'Or based off his skill set, but he has an uncompromisingly ruthless side as well.

Southgate's men have also had to shrug off a torrent of criticism after their performances to date. Even the Switzerland result, in which they were forced to come from behind with 10 minutes of regulation left, was only a partial improvement. During the shootout, the five successful kickers and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford showed their reserves of fortitude.

"We are fighting," Southgate added. "We are not going to stop fighting. We are in another semifinal, and we will see where we can get to. You have to show other qualities to win in tournaments, and these players are showing unbelievable qualities of character (and) resilience.

"I spoke to them about it, it is not just about playing well. (In beating Germany), Spain mixed their game up. They took seven yellow cards. They found ways to win. (Our) players are showing all those other attributes. Dealing with everything that's around this. Twice coming from behind in games. Now a penalty shootout where their composure was impeccable. I am so, so proud of them."

If England is winning ugly, at least the team is winning. With only four teams remaining, there are 20 others who would gladly swap places with them, despite not a single standout performance to date.

Every game it is said they need to get better. It has only happened in small increments.

But Southgate also wants to dispel the notion that elegant displays are constantly present for great teams that win major championships. Realistically, it only feels like that, because time often makes us forget in-the-moment struggles.

While the likes of Bellingham and Foden shined during the club season on teams that espouse rapid, fluid attack, Southgate insisted the comparisons are not entirely fair, based off the differing situations.

"These are not normal football matches," he said. "These are national events with huge pressure, with really young men in the middle of it. Our team has been under enormous pressure from the start. They are doing so well, so well.

"We are not able to score a load of goals at the moment, but again, we have played three teams that have … very well-organized defenses. None of this stuff is easy, but we are in a third semifinal in four tournaments."

Even the exception to those four, a quarterfinal defeat to France at the 2022 World Cup, was a laudable outcome.

By these metrics, Southgate is the most successful head coach in the history of the England men's team. He knows he'll never be regarded as such unless he delivers the country only its second major trophy to follow victory on home soil in the 1966 World Cup.

His squad came so close at the last Euros, when England led Italy in the second half of the final before being pegged back and losing on penalties.

The coach has been open about how the stresses of the job largely prevent him from feeling any sense of personal enjoyment. Widespread criticism of his methods during the group stage in Germany has only added to that notion. It is widely expected that he will leave the post after this tournament, even though his contract runs until December, having been in charge since 2016.

Dancing on the field with the players as they celebrated in front of the England fans in Düsseldorf was a rare moment of the 53-year-old letting his guard down.

"Every now and then you think surely there has to be some enjoyment in this job," he said. "If I can't enjoy that moment then the whole thing is a waste of time, really. I love the players, I love being in that moment with them.

"I took this job to try and improve England football. I wanted us to regain credibility on a world stage. I can't deny when it's as personal as it has been the last few weeks, on a human level — that's quite difficult."

Speaking of levels of difficulty, things only get harder from here. The Netherlands only finished third in its group, but has surged to two impressive wins since then, both within 90 minutes, while England has twice gone to extra time and now has a quick turnaround to contend with.

The Dutch crushed Group E winner Romania and then showed resolve in overturning a deficit against Turkey, and its huge support, in Berlin. Cody Gakpo, one of the World Cup's breakout stars, is firing again.

Southgate knows England hasn't played its best soccer and would rank last of the semifinalists in style points, even with France's scoring troubles. Instead, though, there's a certain beauty to be found in getting the job done regardless. After all, coaches are constantly reminded that this is a results-based business.

"There is what we ideally want to be and there's how we've needed to be," Southgate said. "To find ways to win."

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports.

