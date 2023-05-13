Southampton relegated from Premier League for first time in 11 years
Southampton became the first team to be relegated from the Premier League after losing to Fulham 2-0 on Saturday, ensuring the south-coast team’s 11-year stay in England’s top division is coming to an end.
Southampton’s fate was sealed with two games remaining of its first full season since last year’s takeover by Sport Republic, an investment firm in the sports and entertainment industry run by Serbian businessman Dragan Solak.
"It is a moment that has been coming," said James Ward-Prowse, Southampton's England midfielder.
"We knew we had put ourselves in a difficult position. When these things happen you go away individually and as a club and ask if you have done enough? I don’t think we have."
Goals by Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic, in his first game back after an eight-game ban for grabbing a referee, earned Fulham the victory at St. Mary's stadium, where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — a Southampton fan — was in the stands.
Southampton is eight points from safety with games to go against Brighton and Liverpool.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
