Snoop Dogg Joins Ownership Group of Welsh Soccer Club Swansea
English Championship

Snoop Dogg Joins Ownership Group of Welsh Soccer Club Swansea

Published Jul. 17, 2025 4:42 p.m. ET

Snoop Dogg has become a "co-owner and investor" of Welsh soccer club Swansea.

The former Premier League club, which plays in the English second division, didn’t disclose financial details in Thursday’s announcement, which shines a spotlight on yet another unheralded team from Wales after Wrexham's well-documented journey.

"My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City," the American rapper and entertainment icon said in the announcement.

"The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me," he added. "This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me."

Snoop Dogg, who has more than 88 million Instagram followers, helped launch the team's 2025-26 home shirt last weekend.

The club ownership group added: "To borrow a phrase from Snoop’s back catalogue, this announcement is the next episode for Swansea City as we seek to create new opportunities to boost the club’s reach and profile."

Luka Modrić, who recently signed with AC Milan from Real Madrid, joined Swansea's ownership group in April.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

