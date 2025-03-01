United States Shorthanded USMNT opens 2025 with a 3-1 friendly win over Venezuela Published Jan. 18, 2025 5:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The United States men's national team kicked off its 2025 schedule on Saturday with a 3-1 friendly win against Venezuela at Chase Stadium.

The Americans, who fielded an almost entirely MLS-based lineup with regulars like Tyler Adams and Tim Weah busy with their European clubs this month, got first half goals from Jack McGlynn and Patrick Agyemang and never really looked back.

Matko Miljevic added the hosts' third just past the hour mark to help the U.S. claim victory even though the Venezuelans pulled one back through substitute Jorge Yriarte later on. It was the first career international strike for all three USMNT players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are a few quick takeaways from Saturday's victory.

Play of the game

The match was a glorified preseason game — La Vinotinto was also missing most of their usual starters, and the U.S. had just 10 days of training to prepare following the lengthy MLS offseason — but McGlynn's 37th minute goal was legitimately all-world.

The 21-year-old Philadelphia Union man took a square pass from debutant Caden Clark, looked up, and hit a 30-yard rocket with his left foot that visiting keeper Wuilker Faríñez had no chance to save.

Turning point

McGlynn's strike opened things up; with Venezuela pressing forward trying to grab an immediate equalizer, Agyemang's tally came just two minutes later.

The sudden multi-goal lead changed the game and made for a back-and-forth second half that featured two more score changes, much to the delight of the 18,000-plus fans in attendance at Inter Miami's home venue.

Before the visitors finally got on the board, Miljevic made up for his early penalty miss with a clinical finish past Faríñez:

Key stat

Saturday's victory marked the first January win for the U.S. since 2022. The U.S. lost its year-opening encounter to Serbia in 2023 and to Slovenia last year.

The three points the Americans earned three years ago came in a World Cup qualifying match against El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio, though they lost their next qualifier in Canada a few days later.

What's next for the USMNT?

The Americans will close out their two-game January slate with another exhibition on Wednesday in Orlando against a familiar foe, Concacaf rival Costa Rica. U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said the day before Saturday's contest that his plan was to give all 20 players remaining in camp an opportunity to play in at least one of the two games, so expect a significantly different starting 11 against the Ticos.

Afterward, all the U.S. players except for Argentine-based midfielder Miljevic will return to their MLS clubs ahead of the domestic league's 30th season, which begins in late February.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports who has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him at @ByDougMcIntyre .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share