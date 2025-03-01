United States
Shorthanded USMNT opens 2025 with a 3-1 friendly win over Venezuela
United States

Shorthanded USMNT opens 2025 with a 3-1 friendly win over Venezuela

Published Jan. 18, 2025 5:10 p.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The United States men's national team kicked off its 2025 schedule on Saturday with a 3-1 friendly win against Venezuela at Chase Stadium.

The Americans, who fielded an almost entirely MLS-based lineup with regulars like Tyler Adams and Tim Weah busy with their European clubs this month, got first half goals from Jack McGlynn and Patrick Agyemang and never really looked back.

Matko Miljevic added the hosts' third just past the hour mark to help the U.S. claim victory even though the Venezuelans pulled one back through substitute Jorge Yriarte later on. It was the first career international strike for all three USMNT players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are a few quick takeaways from Saturday's victory.

Play of the game

The match was a glorified preseason game — La Vinotinto was also missing most of their usual starters, and the U.S. had just 10 days of training to prepare following the lengthy MLS offseason — but McGlynn's 37th minute goal was legitimately all-world.

The 21-year-old Philadelphia Union man took a square pass from debutant Caden Clark, looked up, and hit a 30-yard rocket with his left foot that visiting keeper Wuilker Faríñez had no chance to save.

Turning point

McGlynn's strike opened things up; with Venezuela pressing forward trying to grab an immediate equalizer, Agyemang's tally came just two minutes later.

The sudden multi-goal lead changed the game and made for a back-and-forth second half that featured two more score changes, much to the delight of the 18,000-plus fans in attendance at Inter Miami's home venue. 

Before the visitors finally got on the board, Miljevic made up for his early penalty miss with a clinical finish past Faríñez:

Key stat

Saturday's victory marked the first January win for the U.S. since 2022. The U.S. lost its year-opening encounter to Serbia in 2023 and to Slovenia last year.

The three points the Americans earned three years ago came in a World Cup qualifying match against El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio, though they lost their next qualifier in Canada a few days later.

What's next for the USMNT?

The Americans will close out their two-game January slate with another exhibition on Wednesday in Orlando against a familiar foe, Concacaf rival Costa Rica. U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said the day before Saturday's contest that his plan was to give all 20 players remaining in camp an opportunity to play in at least one of the two games, so expect a significantly different starting 11 against the Ticos.

Afterward, all the U.S. players except for Argentine-based midfielder Miljevic will return to their MLS clubs ahead of the domestic league's 30th season, which begins in late February.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports who has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him at @ByDougMcIntyre.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USMNT player John Tolkin says he has regrets over past social media activity

USMNT player John Tolkin says he has regrets over past social media activity

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes