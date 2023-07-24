Kylian Mbappe Saudi club reportedly wants to pay Kylian Mbappe $776 million to leave PSG Updated Jul. 24, 2023 6:57 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal has made a $332 million offer to Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of star striker Kylian Mbappe, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Monday.

If accepted, Mbappe could make up to $776 million for playing just one year in Saudi Arabia, according to CBS Sports.

Paris Saint-Germain is currently in Japan for its preseason tour, but it left Mbappe behind amid an ongoing contract dispute between the player and the club.

In June, Mbappe told the club in a letter that he doesn't plan on exercising the option in his contract for the 2024-25 season. That would technically allow Mbappe to sign with whichever club he desires next summer, but PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi has already said the club can't let the 24-year-old leave for nothing.

A $332 million bid is something, to say the least, but the players that have left Europe for Saudi Arabia don’t exactly fit Mbappe’s profile. While the Saudi Pro League has attracted stars since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the league in January, most of them have been older players exiting their primes, including his France teammates Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.

It's more likely that Mbappe continues to wait for Real Madrid to make an offer PSG can't refuse. Mbappe grew up a fan of the Spanish club and was in talks to join it in May 2022. He ultimately decided to sign a three-year contract extension with PSG.

