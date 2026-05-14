Santos Boss Insists Neymar Is 'On Track' For World Cup After Win Over Cortiba

Santos head coach Cuca has backed Neymar to secure a place in Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad following his influential display in a 2-0 Copa do Brasil victory over Coritiba.

The manager believes the veteran forward's evolving playing style and tactical intelligence make him an essential asset for Carlo Ancelotti as the Seleção prepare for the summer tournament.

Neymar Shines In Cup Triumph

Neymar demonstrated his enduring quality on Wednesday night, orchestrating a 2-0 win for Santos against Coritiba to progress in the Copa do Brasil.

The 34-year-old provided an assist for Gabriel Bontempo’s 20th-minute opener before helping his side see out a vital victory.

Despite not having featured for the Brazil national team since October 2023, this influential performance comes at a critical time, with Ancelotti’s final World Cup squad selection looming just days away following the forward's long road to full fitness.

Cuca Praises Tactical Evolution

Following the final whistle, Cuca explained how Neymar has adapted his game to remain a threat at the highest level.

"For the World Cup, I think that with each game that's passed, Neymar is showing his worth, his ability. He's not the Neymar of the past, who would take the ball and drive it inside, but he creates enormous difficulties for the opponent today," he said. "In the national team, he can help in many ways, coming from behind, setting someone up, his intelligence, holding onto the ball, organizing, finishing. He plays on the wing, as a number 10, as a false nine."

The Road To North America

The Santos manager remains optimistic about Neymar's international prospects as Brazil prepares to face Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in World Cup Group G.

"His spot on the national team is very well on track, I imagine. He can represent us in a really good way, I think it's necessary, in my understanding. It's up to the people at the CBF, they have their options to analyze how to proceed." Cuca said.

"I don't know what will happen in the World Cup, and Brazil is doing well, God willing they will be champions. Let's wait and see, take it game by game, like we've been doing. Maybe on Sunday he'll have another good game, and who knows, he might secure his place in the World Cup."

Judgment Day For Seleção Icon

Neymar faces one final audition this Sunday in a Brazilian Serie A encounter against Coritiba at Vila Belmiro before the final 26-man Brazil squad is announced.

Ancelotti, who has already included Neymar in his 55-man preliminary list, will reveal his definitive squad on Monday, May 18, during a high-profile event at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro.

Santos must also prepare for a busy schedule involving San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana, but the focus remains on whether their talismanic number 10 can add to his 128 caps and 79 goals on the world’s grandest stage.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).