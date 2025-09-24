AC Milan Santiago Gimenez Amid AC Milan Struggles: 'I never thought about leaving' Updated Sep. 24, 2025 3:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

AC Milan cruised into the Coppa Italia round of 16 with a 3-0 win over Lecce at San Siro, but the biggest cheer of the night was for Santiago Gimenez.

The Mexican striker finally broke his goal drought with his first of the season, ending months of frustration following the rumors about his future at the Serie A club.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring in the first half, tapping in from close range after a Davide Bartesaghi assist. The goal came just two minutes after Lecce saw Jamil Siebert was sent off, leaving the visitors with 10 men. Milan took full advantage, with Christopher Nkunku and Christian Pulisic adding goals to complete a comfortable 3-0 win.

Gimenez joined AC Milan from Feyenoord in a €37 million deal in January this year, making him one of the most expensive Mexican players ever. He burst onto the scene with quick goals in his first two games, but things soon got tougher as his form dipped and talk of an early exit started doing the rounds, with Roma, Brentford and Newcastle all linked.

However, the 24-year-old rejected the move and made it clear that he wants to stay at San Siro and fight for his place. The Mexican international received backing from new manager Massimiliano Allegri, who praised his key contribution in the win over Bologna last week.

Speaking to Mediaset after Tuesday's game, Gimenez admitted the relief of finally finding the net, saying: "As a striker, you have to score goals. In the last few games, I’ve had chances, but the ball just wasn’t going in. The important thing is that one goes in so the others can follow."

On speculation linking him with a move away in August, he was clear: "As a child, I dreamed of playing for AC Milan. I'm in my dream team, and I want to fulfill my dreams wearing this jersey. I never thought about leaving."

The Rossoneri now have two big games ahead in Serie A, facing league leaders Napoli on Sunday before travelling to Juventus on October 5. Gimenez has seven goals in 25 appearances since joining Milan, and with his first of the season behind him, fans will hope he can rediscover the form that made him such a big signing.

