Rose Lavelle Wins 2025 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year

U.S. women’s national team midfielder Rose Lavelle has been voted the 2025 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year.

The 30-year-old earned the honor after playing a key role for the USA and Gotham FC in 2025 despite missing the first half of the year with an ankle injury. She helped Gotham win the NWSL championship in a 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit.

The Ohio native scored three goals and added two assists in her six matches with the USA in 2025.

Lavelle earned 29.2% of the weighted vote, followed by Sam Coffey (23.9%) and Catarina Macario (22.3%).

"When I look at the past year, it feels like a testament to the support system I had, with my family, the medical staff at Gotham and with the national team, all my teammates, coaches and friends," said Lavelle.

"I wouldn’t have been in the position to even be up for the award without all of the support I received throughout the year just to get back on the field. So, this award is definitely shared with all the people I was lucky enough to have in my corner along the way."

Lilly Reale, Lavelle's teammate at Gotham, has been voted the 2025 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year.

Reale played in all 26 regular-season matches for Gotham, earning NWSL Rookie of the Year honors. Reale earned 48% of the weighted vote, followed by Jordyn Bugg (29.6%) and Micayla Johnson (16.1%).

"I am constantly reminded of how special this national team program is when I reflect on all of the relationships, knowledge, laughs and opportunities that U.S. Soccer has given me over the years," said Reale.