UEFA Euro Ronaldo lauded by Mbappé, Martínez, before potential last Euros game Published Jul. 4, 2024 6:26 p.m. ET

DÜSSELDORF, Germany — If Friday is the last time Cristiano Ronaldo takes the field in a European Championship, he will do so with reverential praise ringing in his ears.

From Roberto Martinez, who as Portugal head coach might have a vested interest in bigging up Ronaldo ahead of the team's crucial Euro 2024 quarterfinal against France (3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) but who also probably has more insight on the matter than anyone else right now.

And from his friend Kylian Mbappé, who many believe is positioned to take over from Ronaldo as the highest-profile player in European soccer, but finds himself on the other side of the battle lines in Hamburg, with a last four spot on the line.

A French victory would bring an end to Ronaldo's Euros career, after the superstar forward confirmed to Portuguese television after the team's round of 16 victory over Slovenia on penalty kicks that he won't be around in four years' time, when the tournament is held in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

It remains to be seen what happens with his international career and whether he tries to carry on until the 2026 World Cup, and with his club involvement at Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League.

While Martinez has had his judgment questioned in selecting Ronaldo in the starting Xi for every game at Euro 2024, he has refused to back down. Time and again, he has spoken of the value Ronaldo brings to the team with his goal threat and experience.

On Thursday, he went a step further at a press conference, giving some rare insight into the mental approach Ronaldo brings on the training field, and how it uplifts the rest of the Portugal team.

"For me it is always - every day seems like a new day," Martinez said. "It is significant to see a player that has won everything, a player that has a huge amount of records, in terms of number of games for the national team, number of goals, and the freshness he brings is surprising.

"So, for us as a national team it is an example, someone that wants to win every day, someone that wants to compete every day. When you have someone that committed, forget what he has done in the past, but that committed today, you feel privileged."

As for France forward Mbapp, his admiration for Ronaldo began as a youngster. He would hang posters of Ronaldo on his wall at home, watch endless YouTube clips of his play, and generally seek to emulate him in every way.

Having already won a major tournament at the 2018 World Cup (Ronaldo won 2016 Euros), and having joined Real Madrid this summer, he is well on his way to doing so.

"It's the admiration I've always had for Cristiano, for the player," Mbappé said. "Over time, I've had the chance to get to know him and talk to him many times. We're still in touc.

"He's always trying to give me advice and keep up to date with what's going on. Playing against him is an honor for everything he's done in football.

"He will always be a legend of the game. I hope I'll write a great story in Madrid, but I'm certainly not going there to write the rest of Cristiano's story. What he did in Madrid is unique.

"You have to appreciate what he has been, what he is. I've never been an envious person, so I just want to admire the greatness of the player."

France and Portugal have both had a mixed experience on their way to the quarters. Mbappé was injured in France's first game, a 1-0 win against Austria, breaking his nose in a collision with defender Kevin Danso.

He missed the 0-0 tie with the Netherlands and retuned in a mask for a 1-1 draw with Poland. Remarkably given its firepower, France hasn't scored from open play in the tournament, the winner against Belgium in the round of 16 coming from an own goal by Jan Vertonghen.

Portugal won its opener with a late winner against Czechia, crushed Turkey, and lost to Georgia after resting a number of players, but not Ronaldo.

The most dramatic night of all was on Tuesday, when Ronaldo missed from the spot in extra time against Slovenia, shed devastated tears, but converted a kick in the successful shootout, helped by goalkeeper Diogo Costa's heroics.

The closest Martinez has come to stating that he needs to see more form Ronaldo was when he mentioned the statistical analysis his backroom staff uses. Ronaldo has had the most shots of any players in the tournament, with 20, but has yet to score.

"Criticism is part of the job description," Martinez said. "I have information and we prepare each separate game. There is a lot of data that we need to make decisions from. This is part of it.

"There are a lot of stats that show our team is getting there, that we run risk and we want to use the players' talents to win games. But, it's true, we have to score the chances we get."

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports.

