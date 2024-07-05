UEFA Euro Ronaldo ends Euros career as France trumps Portugal on penalties Published Jul. 5, 2024 6:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cristiano Ronaldo's European Championship career ended in anguish on Friday, as Portugal was eliminated from the tournament after a quarterfinal penalty shootout against France.

After 120 scoreless minutes, Ronaldo scored with his effort in the shootout, but could not prevent Portugal from succumbing 5-3, after France was perfect from the spot and João Félix struck his attempt against the post.

Ronaldo had long hinted that this would be his last Euros, given that he will be 43 the next time the tournament rolls around, and finally confirmed it earlier in the week. He was unable to score during Euro 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

He won the trophy with Portugal in 2016 — beating France in the final — the only major tournament of his international career. It is not yet known whether he plans to carry on and try to play at the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal had already survived one penalty shootout, in its round of 16 clash with Slovenia. In that contest, goalkeeper Diogo Costa made things easy for his teammates by saving all three Slovenia attempts.

This time, he couldn't get as much as a hand to any, as Ousmele Dembele, Youssouf Fofana, Jules Kounde, Bradley Barcola, and, to clinch it, Theo Hernandez, all struck truly.

Ronaldo's penalty was a moment of theater, as he looked to the skies, closed his eyes, took a breath, started and stopped twice in his run-up, and finally stroked the ball past the dive of France's Mike Maignan.

However, Portugal's third kick, from Felix, was scuffed wide of the mark , crashing against the upright.

Earlier, Ronaldo had a golden opportunity in the third minute of extra time. As the ball was crossed to his feet just seven yards out, the 39-year-old superstar could only balloon his effort over the bar.

That resulted in a pained expression on his face, but he was not the only global superstar to experience discomfort.

Kylian Mbappé, playing in his now distinctive mask, was let in such agony after a ball was deflected into the area protecting his broken nose that he was replaced by head coach Didier Deschamps after the first period of extra time. A gamble, perhaps. Ultimately, it paid off, and Mbappé watched nervously from the sidelines during the shootout and joined the raucous dancing scenes on the field afterward.

France now moves forward to take on Spain, remarkably having still failed to score from open play, but very much in contention at the back end of a major tournament once again.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

share