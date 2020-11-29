MLS
MLS

Revolution, Crew Set Up East Finals Clash

43 mins ago

The MLS playoffs continue to be full of surprises. 

The No. 8 seed New England Revolution upset fourth-seeded Orlando City Lions, while No. 3 Columbus Crew found a rhythm late to defeat No. 7 Nashville.

Check out what happened in the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday.

Revolution continue surprising run

Gustavo Bou lead the way with two goals in the New England Revolution's 3-1 victory at Orlando City in Sunday's MLS Eastern Conference semifinal.

Bou now owns three goals and an assist in New England's three playoff games.

Carles Gil also added to his impressive postseason with a penalty kick score, and he's either scored or assisted on five of the Revolution's seven playoff goals.

Orlando City didn't do much to help itself in the loss, earning a red card for the third time in its two playoff matches.

The Lions' Junior Urso scored to cut the deficit to 2-1, but the 10-man squad only saw the gap widen from there.

The eighth-seeded Revolution booked a spot in their first Eastern Conference Final since 2014, and they will face the Columbus Crew next Sunday.

Columbus Crew catch fire

For a while, it felt like a score on the pitch might never come, but Pedro Santos put away the go-ahead goal for Columbus in the ninth minute of extra time, which proved to be the breakthrough for the Crew.

Four minutes later, winger Gyasi Zardes added some insurance, with a breakaway run down the sideline for the dagger to seal the 2-0 final.

It was a huge performance from Columbus, after a week where the club had seven players test positive for COVID-19.

No. 3 Columbus will now host New England in the Eastern Conference Final on Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

Get more from MLS Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
MLS

Sound The Alarm

Sound The Alarm
The MLS playoffs are heating up, with a number of surprises en route to the conference semis. Let's recap the first round.
4 days ago
National Football League

Paying Tribute on Veterans Day

Paying Tribute on Veterans Day
Leagues, teams, players and many in between across the world of sports honored those who served on Veterans Day.
November 11
National Hockey League

The Art of the Social Distance Celebration

The Art of the Social Distance Celebration
A victory parade looks a little different in 2020. Here's how teams and fans are celebrating amid the coronavirus pandemic.
October 1
National Football League

A Super Sports Equinox Is Approaching

A Super Sports Equinox Is Approaching
A super sports equinox will take place on Thursday with the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, tennis and college football all in action.
September 9
National Basketball Association

What You Need To Know: Sports Boycotts

What You Need To Know: Sports Boycotts
Will the NBA season resume? Which games across sports have been postponed? Why? And what's next?
August 27
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks