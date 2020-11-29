MLS Revolution, Crew Set Up East Finals Clash 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The MLS playoffs continue to be full of surprises.

The No. 8 seed New England Revolution upset fourth-seeded Orlando City Lions, while No. 3 Columbus Crew found a rhythm late to defeat No. 7 Nashville.

Check out what happened in the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday.

Revolution continue surprising run

Gustavo Bou lead the way with two goals in the New England Revolution's 3-1 victory at Orlando City in Sunday's MLS Eastern Conference semifinal.

Bou now owns three goals and an assist in New England's three playoff games.

Carles Gil also added to his impressive postseason with a penalty kick score, and he's either scored or assisted on five of the Revolution's seven playoff goals.

Orlando City didn't do much to help itself in the loss, earning a red card for the third time in its two playoff matches.

The Lions' Junior Urso scored to cut the deficit to 2-1, but the 10-man squad only saw the gap widen from there.

The eighth-seeded Revolution booked a spot in their first Eastern Conference Final since 2014, and they will face the Columbus Crew next Sunday.

Columbus Crew catch fire

For a while, it felt like a score on the pitch might never come, but Pedro Santos put away the go-ahead goal for Columbus in the ninth minute of extra time, which proved to be the breakthrough for the Crew.

Four minutes later, winger Gyasi Zardes added some insurance, with a breakaway run down the sideline for the dagger to seal the 2-0 final.

It was a huge performance from Columbus, after a week where the club had seven players test positive for COVID-19.

No. 3 Columbus will now host New England in the Eastern Conference Final on Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

