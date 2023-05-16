USWNT Friendlies Report: USWNT's Catarina Macario set to join Chelsea in summer Published May. 16, 2023 8:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Catarina Macario, an attacking midfielder who is vying for a spot on the United States women's national team's World Cup squad this summer, is set to change her club team. Macario will join Chelsea from French side Lyon after the season, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old former Stanford star has missed the entire season due to an ACL tear last summer, which has also thrown her national team status into doubt heading into the 2023 Women's World Cup. Macario reportedly still hopes to prove to coach Vlatko Andonovski that she is fit enough to jump back into action, but it remains to be seen whether the USWNT boss will agree.

Prior to her injury, Macario scored 23 goals last season and played a key role in helping Lyon to a Women's Champions League title in 2022. She is seen as one of the bright young stars among a new generation of USWNT talent with big shoes to fill on the team that has won each of the last two FIFA Women's World Cups.

The USWNT already lost one major piece of its attacking talent when Mallory Swanson suffered a torn patellar tendon suffered in a friendly against Ireland in April. Though Macario is a midfielder and not a forward like Swanson, her creativity and versatility could provide a much-needed boost to the Stars and Stripes' offense in Australia and New Zealand this summer if healthy.

If and when her signing is completed, Macario will join Belgian goalkeeper Nicky Evrard and German midfielder Sjoeke Nusken as new additions for Chelsea heading into next club season.

