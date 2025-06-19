FIFA Club World Cup
Real Madrid Star Kylian Mbappe Hospitalized With Gastroenteritis at Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid Star Kylian Mbappe Hospitalized With Gastroenteritis at Club World Cup

Updated Jun. 19, 2025 12:00 p.m. ET

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been hospitalized with an acute case of gastroenteritis, the Spanish club said Thursday.

World Cup winner Mbappe missed Madrid's opening game at the Club World Cup against Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal in Miami on Wednesday because of a fever.

Coach Xabi Alonso said he hoped the France international would be available for the team's next game against Pachuca on Sunday. But Mbappe's hospitalization casts doubt over what part he might be able to play in the month-long tournament in the United States.

Madrid said Mbappe would "undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment."

Mbappe's absence is a blow to the tournament, which FIFA president Gianni Infantino hopes will be one of the elite events in soccer and rival competitions like the Champions League and Premier League in popularity and value.

After Lionel Messi, Mbappe is arguably the biggest star in the show, with Madrid one of the favorites to lift the trophy in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

But a crowd of more than 62,000 at Hard Rock Stadium missed out on a rare chance to see him in person in the U.S. when he was unavailable for Madrid's surprise 1-1 draw by Al-Hilal on Wednesday.

Gastroenteritis is also known as stomach flu and symptoms can include vomiting and diarrhea.

Mbappe's hospitalization comes almost exactly one year after he sustained a broken nose at the European Championship and had to wear a face mask to continue playing in the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Club World Cup
Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe
share
Get more from FIFA Club World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates

How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes