Gold Cup
Raúl Jiménez Pays Tribute To Late 'Great Friend' Diogo Jota At Gold Cup Final
Gold Cup

Raúl Jiménez Pays Tribute To Late 'Great Friend' Diogo Jota At Gold Cup Final

Published Jul. 6, 2025 8:47 p.m. ET

Mexico striker Raúl Jiménez made a pair of touching tributes to his late teammate Diogo Jota during the Concacaf Gold Cup final at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

Before kickoff, Jiménez walked onto the pitch wearing a Mexico jersey with the name "Diogo J" on the back. Jiménez was teammates with the Portuguese forward for two seasons at Wolverhampton Wanderers when the club was in the Premier League.

Jota and his brother were killed in a car accident in Spain when the Lamborghini they were driving in veered off a road and burst into flames, police said Thursday. Jota was 28 years old and his brother, André, was 25.

"Diogo was a great friend who was with me at Wolves. There were times that we stayed in communication, we shared wonderful moments aside from the important things we were chasing for that time. It is hard to see this, someone so close to you who was a great friend," Jimenez said Saturday.

Then, when Jiménez scored the equalizer for Mexico against the United States in the 27th minute, Jiménez sat down and did Jota's signature celebration, which involves sitting down and playing with an imaginary gaming controller. Jiménez also draped the custom Mexico jersey with Jota's name on the back over his crossed legs.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé did the same after his goal at the FIFA Club World Cup, as did Real Salt Lake winger Diogo Gonçalves, who came up in Portugal's youth ranks with Jota.

Explaining the celebration

Diogo Jota was more than a massive fan of EA Sports FC (formerly EA Sports FIFA); he was an accomplished player. In April 2020, Jota famously went 30-0 in FUT Champions, the premier competition in EA Sports FC's Ultimate Team. As a result of his undefeated record, Jota was ranked among the Top 20 players in the world — and it didn't stop there.

Jota qualified for the FIFA Global Series Qualifier — one of the fiercest FIFA competitions in Europe — in 2022. He lost to 2017 world champion Gorilla in his tournament debut, but was heralded for holding his own.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jota became the owner of esports team Galaxy racer in 2023 and merged it with his own team, Diogo Jota Sports, which was later renamed to Luna Sports. Luna Sports won the FC 24 Esports World Cup last year through EA FC pro João Vasconcelos.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

share
Get more from Gold Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USA vs. Mexico: Everything You Need to Know, How to Watch the Gold Cup Final

USA vs. Mexico: Everything You Need to Know, How to Watch the Gold Cup Final

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes